BE SMART ABOUT PERSONAL SAFETY WITH SABRE’S NEW PEPPER SPRAY WITH SMART TECHNOLOGIES
The leading brand in personal safety and #1 pepper spray company in the world brings a SMART pepper spray with live geo-tracking technology to marketCHICAGO, IL, US, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal safety just got smarter with SABRE’s one-and-only SMART Pepper Spray. Made from the same natural formula that makes SABRE the world’s largest pepper spray manufacturer, this spray connects to the SABRE Safety app for next-level safety assurance. If and when the pepper spray is deployed, trusted contacts will receive automatic text and call alerts, so users are protected in more ways than one.
“While data shows that people feel safer while carrying a personal safety device like pepper spray, connecting the spray to an app offers a deeper level of security and support for our customers. With the automatic phone calls and live GPS tracking, users can feel a deeper sense of comfort knowing close contacts and loved ones can help or call authorities from wherever they are,” said second-generation SABRE CEO, David Nance.
SABRE SMART Pepper Spray is an empowering tool
SABRE’s SMART spray works just like regular pepper spray, made with their maximum strength natural formula with refillable canisters available. It has many added benefits to anyone seeking confidence and comfort for themselves or their loved ones. Why it’s easy to feel empowered with SABRE SMART Pepper spray:
● Even though SABRE uses top technology in its pepper spray, the bottle itself is completely simple to use with a flip top and finger grip.
● The pepper spray bottle connects to the SABRE app (for android and iPhone connect it via Bluetooth), which keeps users connected in any potentially threatening situation.
● SABRE’s app allows every user to add trusted contact numbers. These family members or friends will receive text and call alerts as soon as the “Alert” button is pressed manually in the app or when the spray is deployed.
● The "Alert" button on the SABRE SMART Pepper Spray can be activated separately. This allows users to notify their contacts of a potential threat even before they use the spray. Users can keep the alert activated for as long as necessary to regain their sense of safety and potentially prevent a dangerous situation from escalating.
● SABRE Smart Pepper Spray provides real-time, geo-tracking technology with live GPS tracking that continually updates where its user is – even if they’re on the move. It continues to track them until the user marks themselves “Safe” in the SABRE Safety App.
● An exclusive benefit of a SABRE subscription includes real-time 24/7 monitoring that promptly notifies law enforcement upon the deployment of pepper spray, accompanied by GPS coordinates to ensure a swift response. This feature offers both peace of mind and heightened protection.
As a leader in its industry for nearly 50 years, taking control of personal safety is SABRE’s specialty. SABRE’s safety products are crafted for convenience and security for the user from all angles, including practice sprays to help individuals feel completely ready if and when a situation arises. A SMART spray is the next step in keeping a new generation more empowered and safer than ever before.
SABRE security tools are available on Amazon and at retail locations such as mass merchants, home improvement, pharmacies and where outdoor/sports products are sold. To find a location nearby, visit SABRE online.
For more information visit SABRE online and follow them on social media.
