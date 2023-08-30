Passive Mental Health Monitoring App, Behavidence, Pioneers Effort to Enhance Effectiveness of Mental Health Apps
Cutting-edge app utilizes subtle changes in phone usage patterns to predict mental health shifts and boost engagement with therapeutic interventions.
Our app not only predicts shifts in mental health conditions but also helps users understand which interventions are truly making a difference in their lives.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavidence, a groundbreaking passive mental health monitoring app, is transforming the landscape of mental health management by leveraging everyday smartphone interactions to predict shifts in mental well-being. In a significant leap forward, Behavidence is now empowering users to gauge the effectiveness of popular mental health apps such as Headspace, TalkSpace, BetterHelp, Calm, and others, while also demonstrating promising results in bolstering adherence to therapeutic interventions.
— Anthony Evgenidis
Traditional mental health monitoring often relies on subjective self-reporting, which can lead to inaccuracies due to the stigma associated with sharing emotional struggles or cognitive biases. Behavidence's innovative approach capitalizes on the fact that subtle changes in daily smartphone usage (digital phenotype) can provide valuable insights into users' mental health conditions, including Depression, Anxiety, Stress, ADHD, and more.
By seamlessly and passively collecting data on phone usage, Behavidence generates a daily score that serves as an indicator of an individual's mental well-being. These scores are based on proprietary algorithms developed through extensive research and collaboration with mental health experts. Initial evidence suggests that users who engage with Behavidence's daily scores are more likely to stick with and follow therapeutic interventions, improving overall mental health outcomes.
One of Behavidence's most remarkable features is its ability to assess the efficiency and efficacy of various mental health apps. Users can link their daily Behavidence score with their interactions with favorite mental health applications, allowing the app to correlate changes in digital behavior patterns with changes in mental health scores. This correlation fosters personalized and efficient approach to mental health care.
"We're excited to be at the forefront of merging technology and mental health care," said Anthony Evgenidis, Director of Business Development at Behavidence. "Our app not only predicts shifts in mental health conditions but also helps users understand which interventions are truly making a difference in their lives. This empowers individuals to take control of their mental well-being like never before."
With mental health concerns on the rise globally, innovative solutions like Behavidence are a welcome addition to the toolkit of mental health professionals and individuals alike. As more people recognize the potential of passive monitoring and personalized interventions, the app stands poised to make a significant impact on how mental health is understood, monitored, and managed.
Behavidence is available for download on iOS/Android devices. For more information, visit onelink.to/behavidence.
Anthony Evgenidis
Behavidence, Inc
+1 484-380-5610
email us here
Behavidence App Explainer