CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Announces Office Move Due To HVAC Project

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that his office, and offices belonging to support staff, have been moved to accommodate ongoing upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the State Capitol. The move affects offices on the second floor, where the Governor is located, as well as the first floor. The offices are located on the northeast side of the building and are considered part of phase four of the HVAC project.

“We knew the time would come when we would have to vacate the Capitol,” said Gov. Pillen. “I love the history and the architecture and being able to point out all the unique features to guests and visitors. We will be displaced for a while, but the Capitol Commission will be working diligently to return our offices to working order as quickly as possible.”

Gov. Pillen, Lt. Governor Joe Kelly and the following offices will be housed temporarily at 1526 K Street:

Chief of Staff

Communications

Scheduling

Boards & Commissions

Governor’s Administrative Staff

Lt. Governor’s Administrative Staff

Governor’s Security Detail

Office closures include the Governor’s reception area and the hearing room, which is commonly used for hosting news conferences, group visits with the Governor and other events.

“Part of the allure of the State Capitol is its amazing artwork and architectural beauty,” said Gov. Pillen. “Many people stop by the office, just to see the murals on the wall or to take a photo with Petunia, our bronze pig. I know the reception area will look markedly better, once all the construction and cleaning are accomplished.”

The Governor’s budget and policy and research offices have also moved from their usual location on first floor of the State Capitol. They have been relocated to the 11th, 12th, and 13th floors in the tower above the building.

Phase four construction will continue through November 2024. “The objective is to get the work done on that wing as quickly as possible, so the Governor and his staff are not displaced for very long,” said Brett Dougherty, acting administrator of the Capitol Commission.

Contact information for the Governor’s office will remain unchanged during the relocation period. The phone number is 402-471-2244. Correspondence should be sent to: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848. That information is also available on the Governor’s website: https://governor.nebraska.gov/contact-governor.