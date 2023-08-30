Woodside Credit Is Set To Attend The Upcoming Barrett-Jackson Auction

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrett-Jackson, known as The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is preparing to light up the automotive stage with its inaugural New Orleans Auction, which will take place from September 28 to 30 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Barrett-Jackson is bringing its premier automotive lifestyle celebration to Louisiana for the first time, promising a spectacular array of original muscle cars, contemporary supercars, custom classics, and collectible late-model vehicles. The auction will be broadcast live as the excitement unfolds, capturing the thrill for enthusiasts all over the world.

This historic occasion is enhanced by the participation of Woodside Credit, a name synonymous with exotic car financing and classic car financing. Woodside Credit's decade-long partnership with Barrett-Jackson demonstrates its commitment to assisting collectors and enthusiasts in acquiring their dream vehicles to add to their collection. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to investigate personalized financing options for a wide range of automobiles, from iconic classics to modern marvels. Woodside Credit is ready to help on-site, whether it's a vintage Porsche 911 or an exotic masterpiece.

Woodside Credit offers the opportunity to not only receive financing during the auction but to also get pre-approved for financing prior to the auction for those who are eager to participate. This pre-approval process ensures that during the excitement of the auction, enthusiasts can make informed decisions, facilitating seamless transactions and a smoother overall experience.

The New Orleans Auction promises a variety of attractions in addition to the auction. Attendees can enjoy interactive exhibitor displays and adrenaline-pumping Thrill Rides with brands such as Dodge and Toyota. The spirit of the event will reflect the vibrant essence of New Orleans while encapsulating the prestige and allure for which Barrett-Jackson auctions are known.

Among the auction's anticipated highlights are exceptional collector cars that will appear on the world-famous Barrett-Jackson auction block. A 1968 Ford Mustang 428 Cobra Jet Lightweight, a rare specimen with a storied racing history, and a custom 1958 Chevrolet Corvette convertible, showcasing meticulous craftsmanship and a potent GM LS3 engine, are two early standout entries.

This event demonstrates the collector car community's unwavering enthusiasm, with Barrett-Jackson's expansion into New Orleans reflecting the deep-rooted car culture present in the southern United States.

Fans who want to be a part of this automotive extravaganza can register to bid at the inaugural New Orleans Auction on the Barrett-Jackson website. Those interested in consigning their own collector vehicles can also find information on the same platform.

Tickets for the event are on sale in advance, giving attendees the opportunity to be a part of history in the making. On Location, Barrett-Jackson's official hospitality partner is offering VIP Experience packages that allow guests to fully immerse themselves in the excitement of the auction block and connect with fellow enthusiasts for an elevated experience.

As the month of September approaches, excitement for the Barrett-Jackson New Orleans Auction grows, promising an unforgettable celebration of automotive excellence, heritage, and camaraderie backed by the expertise of Woodside Credit, the leader in exotic and classic car financing.