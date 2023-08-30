Wilsonart® Offers Affordable Luxury with Introductions Across Two Engineered Surfaces Collections

New designs bring sophistication and beauty to residential spaces with styles ranging from a honed stone texture to a luxury matte silken wood finish

TEMPLE, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart®, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, has opened new doors for affordable luxury with design and finish introductions across two of its engineered surfaces product offerings. New designs and a luxury matte finish from The LUJO® Collection from Wilsonart® Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Wilsonart® High Pressure Laminate (HPL), bring a breath of fresh air to residential kitchens and baths with timeless looks that offer dynamic possibilities and are engineered for luxury living.

“Wilsonart helps deliver your vision with the most extensive collection of engineered surfaces in stunning designs and high-performance finishes,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “Through the power of engineering and ingenuity, our designers have taken inspiration from nature to create innovative surfaces that make spaces come alive and meet every functional, aesthetic and budgetary need. With more than 18 design introductions, the possibilities to customize any space are virtually endless.”

New designs within each collection include:

The LUJO ® Collection

Wilsonart is redefining luxury woodgrains and thoughtful design cohesion with the expansion of The LUJO® Collection from Wilsonart® TFL. With 10 new designs highlighting the beauty of oak, cherry, elm, rapidly renewable eucalyptus, and an exotic wood species seno etimoe, that is currently vulnerable due to exploitation. The collection allows for personalized coordination for cabinets/casegoods, cabinet doors, and closet systems. In addition, the silky new luxurious Silken Wood (-17) and Timbergrain (-05) matte finishes bring texture and tactile beauty to any space.

The LUJO Collection embodies the definition of luxury and features tones like Sandy Beiges, Nostalgic Browns, Fresh Whites, Fundamental Greys and Mythical Black to create a sanctuary home. New designs include:

Harding Oak (8258K-05) - Harding Oak is a mix of rift cut and quarter sawn grain with partial cathedrals balanced throughout. A warm brown with a hint of cerusing gives a soft white ticking in the background.

The wide range of luxury woodgrains reflect three specific design trends:

Crafted Calm: Casual luxury meets refined rustic, inspiring spaces that incorporate warmer woodgrains like Brookfield Elm, Harrison Elm, Harding Oak and Claremont Oak.



Casual luxury meets refined rustic, inspiring spaces that incorporate warmer woodgrains like Brookfield Elm, Harrison Elm, Harding Oak and Claremont Oak. Fresh Heritage: Designs like Granville Cherry and Anderson Cherry are perfect for a new take on the traditional countryside aesthetic.



Designs like Granville Cherry and Anderson Cherry are perfect for a new take on the traditional countryside aesthetic. Dark and Moody: Luxe, linear woodgrains like Newlands, Kinglake, Mangrove and Sherbrooke offer dramatic contrast and a darker interpretation of modern home design to convey a deep sense of luxury.

Designs and finishes are available in coordinating Wilsonart® HPL and Edgeband. All LUJO designs coordinate with linen and textile designs from Wilsonart® Interiors for casual, sophisticated inside cabinetry beauty.

The LUJO Collection is more affordable than natural wood and wood veneer, making the possibilities virtually endless for residential cabinets, kitchen islands, closets, furnishings, shelving, and wall accent panels. It’s also stain and moisture-resistant, allowing for simple cleaning and disinfection, and is manufactured in the U.S.A. with sustainable engineering that protects real-world-exploited wood. LUJO with GREENGUARD Gold Certification meets low chemical emission limits for better indoor air quality. For more information about Wilsonart and The LUJO Collection, visit wilsonart.com/lujo-collection.

Wilsonart ® HPL

Fresh designs from Wilsonart® HPL offer luxury countertops at a common-sense price point. Trends suggest homes are evolving into multi-use spaces with fewer boundaries and more potential for calming serenity. Furthermore, residential spaces are becoming more functional, adaptive and rejuvenating. With this in mind, the art of balanced design is the inspiration for this Wilsonart HPL launch. From muted marble with low-contrast veining to warm concrete with industrial textures, eight new designs offer the look and performance of high-end stones, without the maintenance or cost.

Designs include:

Borghini Marble (5062-38) - A white marble with large-scale, directional warm rust to charcoal grey veining features.

- A white marble with large-scale, directional warm rust to charcoal grey veining features. Aluma Marble (5067K-15) - A white textured marble with refined, directional warm bronze veining.

- A white textured marble with refined, directional warm bronze veining. Pietra Viva (5063K-22) - A neutral warm grey textured marble stone with multi-directional, thin intersecting white veins.

- A neutral warm grey textured marble stone with multi-directional, thin intersecting white veins. Roca Bosco (5062-38) - A mid-tone, warm grey and richly textured marble with cream and bronze veining accents.

- A mid-tone, warm grey and richly textured marble with cream and bronze veining accents. Crystal Quartzite (5068K-22) - A white quartzite stone with medium-scaled, organic directional movement and accents of warm and cool quartz crystals.

- A white quartzite stone with medium-scaled, organic directional movement and accents of warm and cool quartz crystals. Terrena Soapstone (5059K-15) - A charcoal grey soapstone with a vibrant mix of cool blue and golden color vein accents.

- A charcoal grey soapstone with a vibrant mix of cool blue and golden color vein accents. Midtown Concrete (5065K-22) - A distressed concrete structure that features surface cracking and fine textural particulate attributes in a light, neutral grey coloration.

- A distressed concrete structure that features surface cracking and fine textural particulate attributes in a light, neutral grey coloration. Midnight Carnival (5061K-15) - A dense, dark taupe granite structure featuring large-scale black, cream and grey accents.

These latest designs are elevated by low sheens and detailed finishes — including the new premium Fieldstone (-15) finish — that emphasize the look and feel of natural stone. Taking affordable luxury to the next level, the new Wilsonart HPL designs are also available with decorative edge options that eliminate the brown line traditionally seen in laminate countertops and provide a more polished look.

Wilsonart HPL is an excellent low-maintenance solution for both residential and commercial applications, and features AEON™ Technology. The advantage of AEON is that it dramatically outperforms traditional laminate on wear resistance, as well as scratch, scuff and mar resistance, and is more durable than competitive laminates by a factor of three times with similar finishes — meaning the surface keeps its good looks and performs longer. For more information about Wilsonart HPL, visit www.wilsonart.com/laminate-surfaces.

“Whatever your vision, Wilsonart delivers with surfaces you love and service you can count on. Our latest designs offer finishes and sustainable options that are both beautiful and attainable,” added Mikesell.

For more information about Wilsonart® Home products, visit www.Wilsonart.com .

About Wilsonart

Whatever vision you see, Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, can deliver with surfaces you love and service you can count on, backed by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL and Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs. For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/592ae954-d83c-4ef2-be95-e487aa6b8c84