Việt Nam, Russia hold 12th defence, security strategy session

MOSCOW - Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ and First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vladimir Titov co-chaired the 12th Vietnam-Russia defence and security strategy dialogue in Moscow on August 29.

While in Moscow, Vũ paid a courtesy visit to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and met former Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov.

At the working sessions, the two sides expressed their delight at the positive developments of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership over the past time, and affirmed the importance the two countries attach to forging all-round cooperation.

They agreed to make efforts to implement bilateral cooperation, making it match the comprehensive strategic partnership as well as the time-honoured friendship between the two nations, for mutual benefit.

In the spirit of high mutual trust and understanding, they held in-depth discussions on regional and international issues of shared concern, saying given regional and global uncertainties, multilateral mechanisms should be carried forward to deal with common challenges.

The two sides agreed to step up information exchange and maintain close coordination at international forums, particularly the United Nations, and within the ASEAN-Russia cooperation framework.

Vũ suggested Russia strengthen its multi-faceted cooperation with ASEAN, and make more contributions to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese official had a working session with leaders of the City of St. Petersburg, visited the headquarters of the Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft, and met Russian friends and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia. VNA/VNS