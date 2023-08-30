Portable Ultrasound Scanner Market to Reach $4.1 Billion, by 2032 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global portable ultrasound scanner market is driven by factors such as a rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancement in the portable ultrasound scanners, and surgein adoption of intraoperative ultrasound by surgeons.

New Castle, Delaware, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Portable ultrasound scanner Market by Type (Mobile Ultrasound Scanners and Handheld Ultrasound Scanners), Applications (Radiology and General Imaging, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Vascular, And Others) End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, And Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the portable ultrasound scanners market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

A portable ultrasound scanner, alternatively referred to as a handheld ultrasound device or a portable ultrasound machine, is a medical imaging apparatus that permits medical practitioners to observe internal body structures by utilizing high-frequency sound waves. These tools are crafted to be small, lightweight, and conveniently movable, rendering them appropriate for on-the-spot imaging across diverse medical environments.

Prime determinants of growth

The Portable ultrasound scanner market has experienced significant growth due to a rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disease, technological advancement in portable ultrasound scanners, high adoption of diagnostic ultrasound devices in obstetrics and gynecology field and rise in adoption of intraoperative ultrasound. The compact size of portable ultrasound scanners does not compromise their imaging capabilities. These devices often come equipped with advanced technology, producing high-quality images that aid in accurate diagnoses and treatment planning.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.1 billion CAGR 5.7% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments covered Type, Application, End User and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.



Technological advancement in portable ultrasound scanners.



Rise in adoption of intraoperative ultrasound by surgeons. Opportunities High growth potential in developing economies. Restraints Lack of skilled person to perform ultrasound. Limited battery life of hand-held ultrasound scanners.

COVID 19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic had a significant impact on the portable ultrasound scanner market.

There was a surge in demand for portable ultrasound scanners to conduct quick assessments of lung conditions and monitor the progression of the disease, aiding in timely and accurate decision-making.

On the other hand, the supply chain disruptions have led to the shortage of portable ultrasound scanners.

The mobile ultrasound segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the mobile ultrasound segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the portable ultrasound scanner market revenue, owing to high adoption of mobile ultrasound devices. However, the handheld ultrasound scanners segment is expected to register the fastest growth of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to the ability of handheld ultrasound scanners to diagnose a wide range of diseases.

The radiology/general imaging segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on applications, the radiology/general imaging segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the portable ultrasound scanner market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in prevalence of chronic diseases. The same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032.

The hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the portable ultrasound scanner market revenue and is estimated to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. This is attributed to the high adoption of portable ultrasound scanners for diagnosis of patients in hospitals and clinics. The same segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032.

The North America segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the portable ultrasound scanner market revenue and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast time period. This is attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to showcase a notable CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

Fujifilm Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Zimmer Medizinsysteme Gmbh

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Butterfly Network

Hitachi, Ltd.

Iljin Group

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the portable ultrasound scanner market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

