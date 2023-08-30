Submit Release
State Canvassing Board Certifies 2022 General Election Automatic Recounts

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s State Canvassing Board met today in Santa Fe and certified the automatic recounts for two races from the 2022 General Election. 

The recounts were conducted according to state law by County Clerk staff in the affected counties. 

The recounts were open to the public and were conducted for the following races:

  • State Representative, District 32
  • State Representative, District 68

Neither of the recounts resulted in a change from the original winners of the races. Jenifer Marie Jones was the winner in District 32, and Charlotte Little was the winner in District 68. The automatic recount results can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

As a testament to the accuracy and integrity of New Mexico’s vote counting process, it’s important to note that, since 2008 when automatic recounts were first implemented in New Mexico, no recount has resulted in a change to the original winner of the race.

The State Canvassing Board is composed of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, and Chief Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court Shannon Bacon (who was absent today). 

