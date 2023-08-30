FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

8 March 2023



Contact:

Alex Curtas, Director of Communications

New Mexico Secretary of State's Office

505-469-2783

alex.curtas@sos.nm.gov

Secretary Toulouse Oliver Praises Passage of New Mexico Voting Rights Act

SANTA FE – Today, House Bill 4, also known as the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, passed the New Mexico Senate on a 27 to 14 vote. The bill now heads back to the New Mexico House of Representatives for concurrence on amendments before being sent to the governor.



House Bill 4’s pro-voter provisions bolster the safety and integrity of New Mexico’s elections and include streamlining the voter registration process for formerly incarcerated New Mexicans so they can better reintegrate into civic society; establishing the Native American Voting Rights Act to support tribal election officials; creating a voluntary, permanent vote-by-mail list; implementing automatic voter registration at the motor vehicle department and other state agencies; and other important provisions.



Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who has supported the bill and acted as the bill’s expert witness during committee hearings and floor sessions, praised the bill and the positive impacts it will have for New Mexico voters:



“The New Mexico Voting Rights Act builds on our state’s already established position as a national voting rights leader by further improving both voter access and election integrity. As federal voting bills are stymied in Congress and voting rights come under attack across the nation, states like New Mexico must step up to protect these rights. The New Mexico Voting Rights Act balances the demands for voter access with the needs of maintaining our high levels of election security and I’m thankful to the bill’s sponsors – Senator Katy Duhigg and Representatives Javier Martinez, Gail Chasey, D. Wonda Johnson, and Raymundo Lara – and all the members of the public and multiple county clerks from around the state who have shown such strong support. I look forward to seeing this critical piece of legislation signed by Governor Lujan Grisham when it reaches her desk.”



