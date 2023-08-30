FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

State Canvassing Board Unanimously Certifies Results from 2022 General Election, Orders Automatic Recounts

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s State Canvassing Board met today in Santa Fe and unanimously certified the official results of the 2022 General Election. The Board also ordered automatic recounts in State House Districts 32 and 68. The State Canvassing Board is comprised of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, and Chief Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court C. Shannon Bacon.

The “canvass” is the process of reconciling and confirming the accuracy of the election results and reporting those results to the county and then to the state. The State Canvass Board meeting comes after all thirty-three New Mexico counties canvassed their own results and had those results certified at the county-level by county boards of canvass. The Secretary of State’s office then canvassed the county results as an additional check to ensure the accuracy of the results. An independent audit of the results was also performed by Santa Fe-based CPA firm Zlotnick & Sandoval and no discrepancies were found.

“Today’s State Canvassing Board meeting reinforced that every New Mexican voter should have the highest level of confidence in these official election results and in the conduct of the 2022 General Election,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

The official, certified results for the 2022 General Election can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website.

During today’s meeting, the Board signed the certificate of canvass that makes the results of the 2022 General Election official. The Board also ordered automatic recounts in House District 32 and House District 68. The Board will meet again to certify the results of those recounted races on December 13, 2022 at 3:00pm.

