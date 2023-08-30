Building a Blueprint for the Future: Columbus Applied Scholastics Learning Center Marks its Debut
COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie Rossi, along with a dedicated team of family, friends, and staff, cut the ribbon on a groundbreaking initiative in education with the grand opening of Applied Scholastics Ohio (APS Ohio). Founded by Jamie and his wife, Talia, APS Ohio aims to redefine the educational landscape. The center is designed to provide a personalized, enriched learning environment. With a focus on student choice and interest-based learning, the curriculum uniquely blends these with Applied Scholastics methodologies.
At the grand opening, Jamie engaged the audience with a heartfelt personal story and explored the philosophy and goals of APS Ohio, using the proven methodology of Applied Scholastics Study Technology. "I believe an environment for learning should be encouraging, validating, and supportive,” said Jamie. APS Ohio sets itself apart by offering a tailored educational experience for each child. “It provides not just a new way of learning, but a new way of thinking about education.”
The Blueprint for Nationwide Impact
Jamie revealed that the Columbus center is only the beginning. "We have the blueprint to go from decision to opening day anywhere in the U.S.," he announced. This ambition for more centers across the nation was echoed in feedback from attendees, who widely praised Jamie and his wife for bringing such a facility to life. The Sacramento location will open later this week and the Chicago location is not far behind.
About Applied Scholastics Ohio
APS Ohio is part of Applied Scholastics International, a non-profit education program founded by a group of American educators in 1972, dedicated to the broad implementation of learning tools researched and developed by American author and educator L. Ron Hubbard. The center is designed to provide a personalized, enriched learning environment. With a focus on student choice and interest-based learning, the curriculum uniquely blends these elements with Applied Scholastics methodologies.
