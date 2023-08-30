Pat Ziemer Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® To Co-Author “Success In Any Economy” with Brian Tracy

Pat Ziemer

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pat Ziemer, Business Owner, partners with CelebrityPress® to co-author the highly anticipated book, Success In Any Economy, alongside esteemed entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author® Brian Tracy. This dynamic collaboration unites visionary leaders and accomplished professionals to provide readers with a comprehensive guide to success in all economic climates.

Anticipated to make its debut in the Fall of 2023, Success In Any Economy is a collection of insights, strategies, and real-life experiences that showcases the collective wisdom of industry pioneers.

Pat’s profound expertise, combined with the global influence of Brian Tracy, will undoubtedly make Success In Any Economy an invaluable resource for individuals seeking to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

The publication will be launched under CelebrityPress® LLC imprint, admired for its commitment to showcasing the insights of prominent ThoughtLeaders® worldwide.

Pat Ziemer's selection as a co-author stems from his remarkable achievements and his commitment to driving professional success. As the owner of Magna Wave PEMF and Aura Wellness, Pat has been at the forefront of PEMF therapy since 2002. With over 7000 sold, his therapy devices have been utilized extensively in various domains, from racehorses and performance horses to professional athletes, including multiple Kentucky Derby winners and world champions across different equestrian disciplines. Pat's contribution to the sports world extends to collaborations with NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams, all benefiting from the revolutionary Magna Wave Therapy.

Pat's entrepreneurial journey gained momentum in 2007 with the launch of high-powered PEMF devices under the Magna Wave brand. Since then, over 7000 Magna Wave devices have been introduced into the market for private and professional use. Pat's relentless pursuit of innovation led to FDA registration and CE marking for international distribution, marking a significant milestone in advancing PEMF therapy. His dedication to expanding the reach of this groundbreaking therapy has led Magna Wave and Aura Wellness to serve the human, small animal, and equine markets.

A portion of the royalties generated from Success In Any Economy will be donated to the Entrepreneur’s International Fund, an organization dedicated to creating awareness for charitable causes.

For a learn more about Pat Ziemer's transformative insights and contributions

• LinkedIn: @PatrickZiemer