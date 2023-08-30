Afsane Jetha Participates at the Bloomerg New Economy Gateway Africa 2023 Event

CEO of Alta Semper, Afsane Jetha was recently invited to the annual Bloomberg event to speak on the future of drugs and vaccines in Africa.

MARRAKESH, MORROCCO , August 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Afsane Jetha , co-founder and Managing Partner of Alta Semper has recently participated in the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa event, which took place on June 13-14, 2023. Jetha's participation underlines her commitment to democratizing access to generational health and well-being in the region.The event brought together visionaries, leaders from both the public and private sectors, policymakers, and influential investors from across the globe. It sought to explore ways to drive forward the new economy and sustainable development in Africa, fostering an environment for collaborative discussions and knowledge exchange. Issues such as the impact of a slowing global economy, rising food and energy costs, supply-chain stocks, and tightening financial conditions will also be discussed in the plenary program.During her keynote address, Jetha focused on the importance of harnessing local resources in the African continent, promoting inclusive growth, and investing in the “home-grown” pharma industry. "Every step taken today determines the future of the African continent," Jetha stated. "It's our collective responsibility to ensure these steps lead us towards a prosperous, sustainable future. As an active participant in this journey, I am committed to catalyzing positive change and building an Africa we are proud to pass onto the next generation."Bloomberg stands at the forefront of the global business and financial landscape, committed to providing credible data, timely news, and insights that instill transparency, boost efficiency, and promote fair practices across markets. Through its innovative technology solutions, Bloomberg effectively bridges influential communities across the worldwide financial networkAfsane Jetha is the Co-Founder, Managing Partner & CEO of Alta Semper Capital. The private equity firm was founded in 2015 to invest flexible, strategic capital throughout selected growth markets, and focuses on the consumer and healthcare sectors. Recently, the firm has invested in retail pharmacy, health tech, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and cancer care in Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya, and Egypt. Afsane worked for a large London-based emerging markets hedge fund as the managing director of its private equity platform before founding Alta Semper.###To learn more about the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa event, please visit https://www.bloombergneweconomy.com/gateway-africa/ For more information on Alta Semper, you can visit their website at http://www.altasemper.com/ XXX