Danay Gonzalez Becomes a Member of The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40

Danay Gonzalez, partner at Rodriguez & Associates, has been selected for membership into The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40.
Danay Gonzalez, partner at Rodriguez & Associates, has been selected for membership into The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40.
The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 is a professional organization composed of the top trial lawyers from each state or region who are under the age of 40. Membership in the elite organization is by invitation only and is extended exclusively to those trial lawyers practicing civil plaintiff and/or criminal defense law.
Danay’s excelling career has been greatly influenced by seeing firsthand the injustices many of her classmates faced as migrant or immigrant families while she was growing up. With the desire to help as many people as possible in her hometown of Bakersfield, Ca., Danay followed in the footsteps of her mentor, renowned trial attorney Daniel Rodriguez, to become the voice of advocacy and justice for many families in her community.
In her five years with Daniel and the Rodriguez & Associates trial team, Danay has gained a tremendous amount of experience and has contributed greatly to the team’s record of success through her collaborative work on challenging and sensitive cases that have gone to trial. Her deep connection to her clients paired with her natural compassion and empathy grants her the trust and confidence of her clients.
“I have learned and grown so much as a personal injury lawyer. I really feel like I belong here and this is what I was meant to do. I am more confident, more vocal, and have a greater understanding of the law. I am excited to keep learning.”
Danay attributes much of her success as a trial lawyer to hard work and the application of guidance provided to her by Daniel. She applies his unique skill of storytelling in trials, optimizing how she connects with a jury to share the experiences of her clients and building a relationship with the people who decide each case.
Paired with hard work and determination, Danay’s abilities in the courtroom have led to significant victories for her clients and the firm including her role in securing the largest verdict in Kern County history with a $73,650,000 case result (BCV-15-101699). For this record-setting verdict, Danay and her team were recognized by Daily Journal Top Verdicts as well as TopVerdict.com’s Number 1 verdict in California in the areas of Brain Injury, Burn Injury, and Bodily Injury.
About Rodriguez & Associates
Rodriguez & Associates has more than 100 years of combined experience representing victims of serious personal injury and wrongful death claims resulting from the negligence and careless actions of individuals, large companies, and organizations who disregard basic safety precautions. The leading Bakersfield, California personal injury law firm has obtained the top 3 highest personal injury verdicts in Kern County, CA history and has recovered nearly $1 billion dollars for our clients in the last 20 years, and has more multi-million dollar verdicts than any other law firm in the Southern San Joaquin Valley. Learn more about Rodriguez & Associates here https://www.rodriguezlaw.net/.
