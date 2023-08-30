Stars Dazzle at Barbie Themed Charity Event Hosted by Ice-T & Coco

Coco Austin, Ice-T, photo courtesy of Rob Rich/Society Allure Julia Haart, Josh Aryeh, photo courtesy of Rob Rich/Society Allure Richie Hosein, Jennifer Aydin, photo courtesy of Rob Rich/Society Allure

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ice-T and Coco hosted the Barbie and Ken Pink Rose Soiree Charity Event produced by renowned philanthropist Richie Hosein. The event on Saturday August 26th, 2023 was held at The Bentley Hotel in Southampton, New York. Sponsorship proceeds benefited Smiles Through Cars Charity, a non-for-profit organization, whose dedicated volunteers use the unusual combination of superhero costumes and exotic cars to bring smiles to the faces of sick and underserved children during times of despair.



The founder of Smiles Through Cars and Great Neck, NY resident Josh Aryeh has made a name for himself by dressing up as Batman and visiting distressed kids in an array of high-end automobiles thus bringing hope to children who are either suffering from disabling illnesses or are underserved. The charity is celebrating 15 years of assisting families in need. Smiles Through Cars has an impressive track record of achievements with an astounding 30,000 visits to children and families in need, $2,000,000 raised and donated, and the garnering of widespread awareness and support.



To set the mood, the 200 guests were greeted by talented YUT violinists and spectacular girls on stilts dressed as Barbie. After arriving, the attendees mingled and sipped delightful Macari Vineyards Rose, enjoyed delicious food provided by Chef Meze of El Turco Hamptons, and watched entertaining performances on the beautiful grounds of The Bentley Hotel.



Notable Attendees Included: Jennifer Aydin, Dr. Bill Aydin, Julia Haart, Dina Lohan, Lori E. Palumbo, Rich Schaffer, Richie Hosein, Seth and Shannon Rose and Andrea Correale.



The event sponsors included: Dr. Alexandre B. de Moura MD Founder New York Spine Institute, Sisley Paris, OPTYX, Chef Meze, Dana. Debono, Westhampton Wellness Center, Georgia Wine Brandy, YUT, Miracle Brandy, Azure Limousine, Joe Deal, Kids for Kids, Vince Ciolino, John Michaels Jewelry, Impressive Auto Body, Ayman Solimon, Miracle Plumbing, Ari Alayev, LOVERBOY Event Pros, Sean Henderson Holiday Productions, Giovanni Casas, Geo-Events, LECTRO Raiders Entertainment, SONI WITHANEYE, BlueprintMD, Natuzzi Ice, Macari Vineyards & Impressive Autobody,



About Ice-T & Coco

Tracy Lauren Marrow, famously known as Ice-T, is an American rapper, actor, songwriter and producer. He emerged as a trailblazing force in the hip-hop scene during the late 1980s., Ice-T's journey to fame was marked by his unapologetic lyrics and captivating storytelling abilities. His iconic role as Detective Fin Tutuola on the long-running TV series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" showcased his acting and introduced him to a whole new audience. Ice-T also explored the realm of writing. His memoir, "Ice: A Memoir of Gangster Life and Redemption," provided readers with a raw and honest account of his life's journey.



Coco is an American model, dancer, actress and entrepreneur. She has been married to Ice-T for 19 years and they have a daughter together, Chanel. Coco's rise to fame began as a swimsuit and lingerie model. Her unique style and love for pushing fashion boundaries earned her a dedicated fan base and numerous opportunities in the fashion industry, launching her own fashion line, “Licious,” which celebrates body positivity and women empowerment. Coco's partnership with Ice-T has opened doors to various ventures. Her reality TV show, "Ice Loves Coco," provided audiences with an inside look into their life as a couple, showcasing their dynamic chemistry and shared endeavors.



About Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer Aydin is an American TV personality who is best known for starring on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey;” she is married to Dr. Bill Aydin, and they have five children together. The Long Island native launched her own pillow line called The Ultimate Beauty Pillow which provides an added layer of comfort and protection for individuals who have undergone cosmetic procedures.



About Seth Rose

Seth Rose is the President of Art of Wrap which specializes in ceramic pro coating, vinyl wraps, and paint protection to improve the overall appearance of exotic cars. Rose is partners with Ice-T in the exotic car company business, and the name Art of Wrap is a play on words for

Ice –T’s documentary ART of Rap.

About Richie Hosein

Richie Hosein has successfully built a strong domain in the healthcare, hospitality and music arenas. He currently serves as an active Philanthropist and Investor. He was named in Yahoo Finance as one of the top entrepreneurs to look out for in 2020.

Hosein is the Co-Founder of Etiquette Management Group. His Hospitality ventures include: Investor of 1OAK Southampton, a music & nightlife venue in Southampton, New York; owner of A.M. Southampton, billed as Southampton’s #1-night life experience; owner of the Red Rabbit Club in Meatpacking, NYC, the Top NYC Nightclub hosting famous artists including: Meek Mill, Future, Lil Baby, 50 Cent, and the FoodGod - Jonathan Cheban. Hosein is also the CEO and Co-Founder of Baseline Health, whose mission is to transform the healthcare industry and promote preventive health and is the President of TRE Medical, a leading medical device sales consultancy.



Joe Gannone

Joseph Ganonne is a dynamic entrepreneur and prominent figure in the hospitality realm. He he is the visionary founder of Social Pressure LLC, a cutting-edge promotional marketing and events company. As a partner of the Sessions Group NY, he has shaped the industry landscape, leveraging his promotional and event coordination. He provides consulting services to both the construction and medical industries, solidifying his reputation as a versatile and influential entrepreneur.