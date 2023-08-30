Government Contracting Fundamentals

PCI offers training in all facets and at every level of government contracting, both to the public and private sectors. With seminars, webinars, and on-site training, PCI’s course content and instruction are of the highest caliber in the industry. PCI instructors are practicing and expert professionals, with extensive experience teaching, and our courses meet CLE, CLP, CPE, and CEU requirements. As an NCMA education partner, credits earned from our courses can be applied toward CPCM, CFCM and CCCM certifications. PCI courses can be submitted to Project Management Institute for PDU approval toward PMP certification.

