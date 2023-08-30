Public Meeting Notice: Idaho Code Commission, September 1, 2023 at 10:00 am (Mountain) via Microsoft Teams

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho Code Commission will meet at 10:00 a.m., on September 1, 2023, via Teams conference conducted by the Office of the Secretary of State, whose office is in the Idaho State Capitol Building, Room E205, Boise, Idaho, to discuss and deliberate on the matters listed in the agenda below:

1. Call to Order.

2. Approval of minutes from March 24, 2023 meeting

3. Commission meeting recessed to convene into Executive Session

4. Executive Session pursuant to provisions of Idaho Code, 74-206, Subsection 1(f) To communicate with legal counsel for the public agency to discuss the legal ramifications of and legal options for pending litigation, or controversies not yet being litigated but imminently likely to be litigated.

5. Commission meeting reconvened into public session

6. Adjournment

Topic: Idaho Code Commission Meeting

Time: September 1, 2023, 10:00 AM (Mountain Time)