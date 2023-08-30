North American Bancard Receives Global Sustainability Award

Payments solutions company recognized for renewable, green initiatives

TROY, Michigan, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, North American Bancard, LLC, (NAB) a U.S.-based leader in fintech solutions, has been given the Sustainability Leadership Award from the Business Intelligence Group in its 2023 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor the people, teams, and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice, or overall mission.

NAB was recognized for providing innovative payment solutions while prioritizing the environment by leveraging several renewable energy initiatives. For almost a decade, NAB has committed to renewable energy, particularly in its data center facilities.

“While we are excited about receiving this recognition, and we greatly appreciate it, we know that what we contribute to the environment is the real ‘win,’” said Jim Parkinson, NAB’s Chief Experience Officer. “All team members at NAB are committed to sustainable work and we will continue to help drive the industry forward.”

According to the Group, the 2023 Sustainability Awards program saw for-profit and not-for-profit organizations of all sizes in its nominations. The program was judged by a carefully curated panel of business executives.

“We are proud to reward and recognize North American Bancard for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge — judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

