Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,520 in the last 365 days.

First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor events in September:

  • Stifel Baltusrol Executive Summit
    Date: September 11, 2023
    Location: Springfield, New Jersey
    Format: Investor meetings
  • Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
    Date: September 12, 2023
    Location: New York, New York
    Format: Fireside chat at 11:15 AM EDT and investor meetings
  • J.P. Morgan Screener Day
    Date: September 20, 2023
    Location: New York, New York
    Format: Fireside chat at 1:00 PM EDT and investor meetings

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations. Subsequent replays will also be available for a limited time following the events.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions. The Company delivers innovative services and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its approximately 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Investors@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more