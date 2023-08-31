OpenExO Unveils Digital Platform for Global Impact
ExO is the best filter in the world, right now, if you want to make a real impact on the world fast. I only build businesses as Exponential Organizations.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The OpenExO ecosystem leads the World today in exponential thinking and impact. The ExO Model and OpenExO Platform has revolutionized how businesses are created over the last few years and since the initial release of the model. It has positively impacted thousands of businesses and millions of lives.
— Nuno Martins, PH.D., CEO Neuronanorobotics
Impactful and effective digital transformation has been out of reach for many historically. Now, it is democratized with the release of OpenExO’s new online platform and newly launched membership tiers. The new platform provides its members:
- The Exponential Organizations 2.0 Online regularly updated Living Book
- A new AI Chatbot, RayK, helps anyone start a digital transformation journey for free.
- Full Access to the all new ExO Foundations course and certification
- A vast resource library including case studies, best practices, and toolkits. These resources can provide valuable insights and guidance on how to implement exponential strategies and change their future.
- Meet People via live Networking OpenExO Sessions and via the Community Platform
- Bi-Weekly Masterclasses that take place every two weeks to learn from ExO practitioners thus giving them an edge - recordings available on our learning hub.
- Access to the ExO Marketplace for the ability to find and work with Exponential and Technology leaders to drive Exponential opportunities for impact in their own companies
- ExO NewsFeeds that will inspire them in their thinking to drive 10x growth and impact
- A Weekly Summary Newsletter of the all the community activities
- Exclusive Event invitations with preference to members
- Access to community and conversation via our Discord server
- Membership and friendship in a community that is fully committed to transforming the world for a better future.
OpenExO is a Public Benefit Corporation with the Massive Transformative Purpose to Transform the World for a Better Future. Not everyone will be able to afford this program. For every premium membership taken up at the three year rate, OpenExO will donate one to a scholarship program to give as a gift to someone who could benefit from membership in making an impact.
About OpenExO:
OpenExO is a growing and vibrant global transformation ecosystem of 32,723+ change makers that help organizations, institutions, and individuals navigate the world of exponential technologies and embrace the opportunities they offer. OpenExO provides various tools, methodologies, and resources to support organizations in their journey to becoming agile, innovative, and future-ready. With a network of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, coaches, consultants, and organizations, OpenExO empowers transformation and growth so we can all thrive in the digital age.
