Electronic Coating Technologies to Showcase Leading Solutions at EPTECH Montreal 2023

Exploring Cutting-edge Solutions by Electronic Coating Technologies

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Coating Technologies, a recognized industry leader in advanced electronic solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming EPTECH event in Montreal, Canada. The event is set to take place as part of the EPTECH national electronics show series, organized by EP&T Magazine, which serves as Canada's premier source of information for electronics engineers and designers. This event will take place on September 6, 2023, at DoubleTree by Hilton Pointe Claire Montreal Airport West.



As a dynamic player in the electronics landscape, Electronic Coating Technologies is geared up to showcase a comprehensive range of innovative products and services to cater to the diverse needs of the electronics industry. At the EPTECH Montreal event, attendees will have the opportunity to explore and engage with Electronic Coating Technologies' services, including:

Conformal Coating Services: Providing cutting-edge solutions to enhance the reliability and durability of electronic components through advanced conformal coating techniques.

FIP/CIP Gasketing: Showcasing the latest advancements in form-in-place (FIP) and cure-in-place (CIP) gasketing, offering robust protection and sealing solutions for electronic assemblies.

PCB Cleaning: Highlighting advanced and effective methods for printed circuit board (PCB) cleaning, ensuring optimal performance and longevity of electronic devices.

Silicone Mold Making: Demonstrating expertise in silicone mold making, a critical process for creating intricate and customized electronic components.

Consulting Services: Offering insights and expertise through consulting services, catering to electronic project needs and aiding in the development of innovative solutions.

Randy Anthony, Territory Account Manager at Electronic Coating Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the EPTECH Montreal event and the opportunity to showcase the company's offerings. According to Randy Anthony, "EPTECH Montreal is a prime platform for us to present our leading electronic solutions and connect with fellow industry professionals. We look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions about addressing the unique challenges of electronic projects."

EPTECH Montreal 2023 is part of the extensive EPTECH series, which spans multiple cities across Canada, including Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, and Mississauga. The series is a unique opportunity for industry leaders, like Electronic Coating Technologies, to connect with a wide spectrum of exhibitors and professionals, fostering collaboration and innovation within the electronics sector.

For more information about Electronic Coating Technologies and their offerings, please visit https://electroniccoating.com.

About ECT

Electronic Coating Technologies provides expertise in protective materials and application services within the electronic technology sectors. Service and solutions are provided for the aerospace and military, automotive, consumer and industrial, power and renewable energy, and medical industries. For additional information on ECT, visit electroniccoating.com or call us at 1-877-262-8328.

Contact: Heba Alshwaiki Marketing Communications Specialist Electronic Coating Technologies halshwaiki@electronicoating.com