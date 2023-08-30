Dickey’s Celebrates the Holiday Weekend with Pit-Smoked Barbecue

World’s largest barbecue brand is celebrating Labor Day with savory meats by the pound and traditional sides

Dallas, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to backyard parties, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, is always a win.



The Texas-style barbecue brand is helping pitmasters across the country host the best barbecue on the block with their smoked daily meats by the pound and traditional sides. By ordering Dickey’s meats by the pound, party hosts can offer their guests a variety of meal options. Smoked chicken, savory brisket for tacos, or fall off the bone pork ribs, your guests are sure to be satisfied. Dickey’s will also provide the all-important side dishes ranging from mac and cheese, baked potato casserole, barbecue beans, potato salad, green beans, or their famous coleslaw. On Labor Day, guests can receive $10 off their order of $55 or more by using code LABOR10.

“Labor Day is for kicking back and relaxing,” says, Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “That’s why we hope barbecue lovers across the country will let Dickey’s do the work, and take advantage of our holiday deals in store or dickeys.com. Barbecue is the perfect meal for the holiday weekend.”

You can also use Dickey’s as your Labor Day caterer for gatherings of any size. Just pick up the phone and call Dickey’s Catering at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering services made available all across the nation, from coast to coast.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

