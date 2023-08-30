Abuse Guardians, A National Alliance Of Lawyers Who Only Represent Survivors Of Sexual Abuse, Has Chosen Kat Thomas, Esquire As Their Attorney For New York

Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Abuse Guardians, a national alliance of lawyers who only represent survivors of sexual abuse, has recently chosen Sexual abuse lawyer, Kat Thomas, as their attorney for New York.

At Abuse Guardian, the national alliance of dedicated lawyers understands the immense pain and trauma that survivors of sexual abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking endure and are committed to representing survivors and seeking justice on their behalf.

Navigating the legal system can be daunting, especially for survivors who have experienced significant trauma. For this reason, Abuse Guardian follows a rigorous process of selection for appointing their attorney-members; this includes:

Number of years of experience in representing survivors of abuse

Number of sexual abuse cases handled

Reported verdicts and settlements in sexual abuse lawsuits

Awards won by that law firm for representing survivors

Publications by lawyers at that firm

Reviews written by clients of that firm across the web

Memberships at specific crime victim industry organizations

Brian Kent of Abuse Guardian said, “Kat is a phenomenal attorney and will serve many survivors of sexual abuse and assault in New York very well. We are proud to make her a member of our national alliance and the new Sexual Abuse Lawyer for New York“.

Passion For Justice In Sexual Misconduct Cases

Kat Thomas, Esquire is familiar with a wide range of sex abuse cases, such as:

Daycare abuse cases

Doctor-patient assault cases

Cases of abuse at boarding schools

Sexual Abuse in religious institutions

Abuse in sports organizations

Sex trafficking cases

Kat is a human rights defender who litigates in civil court on behalf of survivors of gender-based and sexual violence. Kat has successfully represented numerous survivors of sexual violence in and out of the courtroom. She has represented survivors with claims against both large institutions and directly against their perpetrators. Kat fought and won in the Appellate Division of the State of New York ensuring that perpetrators would not be allowed to hide their name from the public is sexual assault cases.

Kat was named as a Crain’s New York Business 2022 Notable Women in the Law for her work with survivors. She has been a keynote speaker discussing on New York legislation on numerous occasions. She has spoken to unions, government agency, legislatures, non-profits, Defense Bar conferences, and community-run organizations to promote the laws and rights of survivors .

Often, survivors are subjected sexual assault and sexual abuse as a result of an institution failing in its duties to provide a safe environment and take actions to prevent against sexual violence and misconduct. Kat assists survivors to achieve restorative justice, regain their power, and make choices to recover from the harms they have suffered as a result of the harms perpetrated against them. Kat believes that in order to have true recovery, a client-centered approach to litigation is essential.

Kat (https://abuseguardian.com/sexual-assault-lawyer/new-york/) has a background working with the United Nations in researching, investigating and reporting gender-based violence and other human rights abuses against women, sex workers, and the LGBT both at home and abroad. Taking her knowledge and trainings into TLC, Kat applies a trauma-informed and rights-based approach in representing her clients.

About Abuse Guardian

Abuse Guardian, a national alliance of lawyers that only represents survivors of sexual abuse, including physical, emotional, or psychological abuse, understands the impact these types of abuse can have on victims and their families and will use their skills and experience to obtain justice and healing for their clients.

More information

To find out more about Abuse Guardian and why the national alliance of lawyers who only represent survivors of sexual abuse has chosen Kat Thomas, Esquire as their attorney for New York, please visit their website at abuseguardian.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/abuse-guardians-a-national-alliance-of-lawyers-who-only-represent-survivors-of-sexual-abuse-has-chosen-kat-thomas-esquire-as-their-attorney-for-new-york/

Abuse Guardian: Chadds Ford 225 West-Wilmington West Chester Pike #200 Chadds Ford PA 19317 United States 866-577-2786 https://abuseguardian.com/