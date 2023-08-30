Arthur Erickson Modern Treasure Eppich House II on the Market

Newly renovated for its 35th anniversary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eppich House II, by celebrated Canadian architect Arthur Erickson (1924–2009), is officially on the market in West Vancouver’s British Properties for $12.8 million. This year marks the home’s 35th anniversary, having been designed in 1979 and completed in 1988, and comes beautifully renovated and restored—from furniture to artwork and landscaping.



This ~6,400 sq ft 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom estate sits on a secluded 1.18 acres and includes the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main house, a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom guest house, a pool, a hot tub, reflecting ponds, and a creek. With its unique use of floor-to-ceiling glass held between steel beams, custom-designed furniture, and stunning landscape, Eppich House II is considered Erickson’s (Robson Square, the Museum of Anthropology at UBC) most completed work—captivating imaginations since its debut.

rennie’s Geoff Taylor , a trusted West Vancouver realtor, is representing this listing and Canadian landmark located at 1056 Groveland Road.

“What’s most striking about this home, beyond its unique use of steel and glass, is its timeless, functional design,” said Taylor. “It is remarkably liveable as a contemporary home.”

“It’s also so rare to find something this unique and iconic,” he said.

Hugo and Brigitte Eppich—who originally commissioned the house—made it their home until 2018 before making way for renovations. Upon the home’s original completion, the Eppich children—Monica Feldman, Sonia McLeod, and Gord Eppich—spent many years of their childhoods on the property creating lasting memories: family BBQs, expansive Easter egg hunts, and sneaking in friends through the separate entrance to the bottom floor. Feldman would enjoy her morning coffee by the pond, watching the ducks and dragonflies. McLeod even celebrated her wedding there.

Updates to the home were made with great care, as the family have held the role of custodians to this Arthur Erickson masterpiece for the past 35 years. They opted to adhere to Erickson’s original vision, but added some contemporary elements for the refresh. For instance, the primary bedroom originally included a television the size of a suitcase—now removed—that lived inside a cube encased in turquoise leather. The built-in beds were replaced, but the accent walls behind the frame remain. Overall, the home feels brighter, while maintaining the integrity of the original build.

“It’s not just the home—it’s the studio, the grounds, the pond, and the wildlife that they’re going to experience. Going through all the seasons there is quite spectacular,” said Feldman. “I know anyone who buys it will appreciate the space. It’s so beautifully laid out,” she said.

