Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti & Company’s Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, today announced that Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Oldenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Sidoti & Company’s flagship small cap virtual investor conference on September 21, 2023.

Sidoti is an independent equity research firm and registered broker dealer that has been a specialist in the small and micro-cap arena for over 20 years. Their conferences are attended by nearly 500 North American institutional investment firms that are interested in small-cap companies.

Mr. Hawkins and Mr. Oldenkamp will be available for individual one-on-one virtual meetings on September 21, 2023.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please visit www.sidoti.com/events or contact Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 52 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 850 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 612/331-6910 ir@hawkinsinc.com