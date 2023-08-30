Exponential Growth in Aloe Vera Extracts Market: Value to Reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
FMI reveals that the aloe vera extracts market surge can be attributed to the growing demand for natural and organic products in the cosmetics industry.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aloe vera extracts market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is predicted to secure a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and US$ 7.3 billion by 2033.
Key Opportunities Upsurge the Global Market
• Increasing Demand for Organic and Natural Products: Consumers' growing demand for organic ingredients products in cosmetics, healthcare, and personal care. The demand for aloe vera extracts is widely used for healing and soothing properties in these industries.
• Health and Wellness Trends: Rising demand for health benefits such as skin care, immune system, and digestive health increase the adoption of aloe vera extracts. By focusing on wellness and health, the end-use industries such as food & beverages and dietary supplements increased demand.
• Cosmetic and Skincare Sector: The cosmetic and skincare industry is increasing the demand for aloe vera extracts due to their anti-aging properties, anti-inflammatory, and moisturizing properties. Consumers are growing their awareness to maintain their daily skin routine by adopting organic ingredients products based on aloe vera extracts.
• Pharmaceuticals Applications: Aloe vera extracts are widely used for medicinal properties such as wound healing. Pharmaceutical companies are adopting aloe vera extracts to develop new products and formulations to drive global market opportunities.
• Agriculture and Horticulture: Aloe vera is utilized in agriculture and horticulture practices to enhance soil health and crop yield. Aloe vera extracts find more acceptance to resist crop diseases fueling the market growth.
• Global Expansion: Key companies are more concerned about healthy lifestyles and are increasing the global market opportunities to expand their business portfolio. Their geographical reach through natural and organic aloe vera extract products fuel the market revenue.
• Research and Development Advancements: Key companies invest in research and development for better extraction techniques, formulations, and potentially lower costs.
Key Takeaways from the Aloe Vera Extracts Market Report:
• The aloe vera extracts market is estimated to secure a CAGR of 6.5% with a valuation of US$ 7.3 billion during the forecast period.
• In the historical period, the market registered a CAGR of 2.4% with a valuation of US$ 3.3 billion in 2022.
• The United States is predicted to capture a share of 25.6% of the global market by 2033.
• With a share of 3.7%, Germany is significantly driving the global market during the forecast period.
• Japan is estimated to capture a share of 5.2% in the global market by 2033.
How Key Players Are Innovating Products to Drive the Global Market?
The market is highly fragmented by the present players that heavily invest in research and development activities to carry out ideas to develop innovative products. These players are developing cost-effective, high-quality organic products by adopting the latest technologies. Manufacturers and suppliers also focus on expanding the global market by investing in organic and herbal products.
Key players try to offer sustainable and wellness products by following government regulations. These players are adopting several marketing methodologies to drive the market size. These marketing tactics are mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.
Top Key Players in Aloe Vera Extracts Market and Their Marketing Strategy
• Aloe Farms Inc.
• Terry Laboratories Inc.
• Foodchem International Cooperation
• Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.
• Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.
• Aloecorp Inc.
• Aloe Laboratories Inc.
Recent Developments in the Global Market are:
In 2019, Aloe Farms announced implementing advanced technologies for aloe vera for better cultivation and processing. It allows them to maintain consistency and high-quality aloe vera products.
Segmentation Analysis of the Aloe Vera Extracts Market
By Product:
• Aloe Vera Gel Extracts
• Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extracts
• Others
By Form:
• Gels
• Powders
• Capsules
• Drinks
• Concentrates
By End Use Industry:
• Pharmaceutical
• Food
• Cosmetics
By Region:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
