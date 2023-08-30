Submit Release
Clene to Present at Upcoming September Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in September.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 11-13, 2023
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
Date and Time of Presentation: Available September 11, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. ET
Format: Corporate Presentation and 1x1 meetings
Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/3eb50cf4-1561-4363-8e78-ac2c56092fb6

Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Dates: September 26-28, 2023
Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York, NY
Date and Time of Panel Presentation: September 26, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. ET
Format: Panel Presentation and 1x1 meetings

A webcast of the presentations, if available, will be available on the “Events” section of the Clene website.

About Clene
Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Media Contact Investor Contact
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull Kevin Gardner
Russo Partners, LLC LifeSci Advisors
Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com 617-283-2856
   


