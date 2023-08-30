Docket Number:
FDA-2020-D-2024
Issued by:

Guidance Issuing Office

Office of Regulatory Affairs

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Read Federal Register Notice Update

This guidance is intended to assist supply chain stakeholders, particularly trading partners, with requirements for enhanced drug distribution security at the package level under section 582 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) (21 U.S.C. 360eee-1), as added by the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) (Title II of Public Law 113-54). Requirements for enhanced drug distribution security, commonly referred to as the “enhanced system” go into effect on November 27, 2023.

