Hyperloop Transportation Technologies and Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Announce Letter of Intent for a Business Combination

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: FSNB) (“Fusion”) today announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) for a business combination transaction with Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc. (“HyperloopTT”), a transportation and technology company focused on realizing the hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods safely, efficiently, and sustainably by bringing airplane speeds to the ground.



Through the use of patented technology and an advanced collaborative business model, HyperloopTT believes it has the potential to impact the $2+ trillion transportation market by addressing pressing societal issues such as overpopulation, traffic congestion, and pollution.

In May 2023, HyperloopTT, along with its partners, won a bid to build a three-phase, 10 km prototype in northern Italy, which could eventually lead to a commercial hyperloop. Funding for the project was awarded by the Venetian Motorway Concession.

To date, HyperloopTT has completed the Great Lakes Hyperloop study to connect Chicago, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh and has constructed its first full-scale test facility in Toulouse, France. The company has secured over 60 global patents for hyperloop technologies, with 40 granted and 24 in process, across a spectrum of technologies, including levitation and propulsion, low-pressure tube system, and passenger experience.

HyperloopTT established what it believes is the world's first insurance framework as well as the safety certification guidelines for commercial hyperloop systems; both of which have been presented to the European Commission and the United States Department of Transportation. Fusion plans to leverage its resources, experience and network of relationships to support HyperloopTT’s growth and access to public markets.

HyperloopTT CEO, Andres de Leon, said “With Fusion we believe we have found the right partner at the right time. We see the LOI with Fusion as the next major step in achieving our mission with HyperloopTT. That mission has always included the public, starting with our collaborative crowdsourcing model and now moving closer towards becoming a public company. This business combination is expected to accelerate the arrival of sustainable high-speed transportation. We hope to be at the epicenter of sustainable, safe, clean, and quick mass transit in the years to come.”

Fusion and HyperloopTT expect to announce additional details regarding the proposed transaction when a definitive agreement for the business combination is executed, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II, founded and led by Chief Executive Officer John James, is a blank-check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Fusion’s board of directors comprises Non-Executive Chairman Jim Ross, Chief Executive Officer John James, Chief Financial Officer Erik Thoresen, and directors Kelly Driscoll and Ben Buettell.

About HyperloopTT

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods safely, efficiently, and sustainably by bringing airplane speeds to the ground. Through the use of unique, patented technology and a collaborative business model, HyperloopTT is creating a potential new form of transportation.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global network of more than 800 engineers, creatives, and technologists, with 50 corporate and university partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and Toulouse, France, HyperloopTT has offices in North and South America, the Middle East, and Europe.

Important Information and Where to Find It

Participants in the Solicitation

No Offer or Solicitation

Forward Looking-Statements

