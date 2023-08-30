National College Resources Foundation Changes Lives Across America
NCRF Launches 2023-2024 Black College Expo™ and Latino College Expo™ Tour, Celebrates 25 Years of Service and 4 Billion in College Funding
These students are our future leaders, so it is up to us to help empower and guide them toward positive post-secondary pursuits.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation’s (NCRF) annual tour is scheduled to launch September 16th with stops in 16 markets nationwide. Cities include Pomona, New York, Detroit, Sacramento, Seattle, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, San Diego, Oakland, Miami, Atlanta, North Carolina, DC/Maryland, and Chicago. Additionally, to mark its 25th Anniversary, The Black College Expo™ tour will culminate with a 2-day weekend during Black History Month in February 2024, back where it all began, in Los Angeles. The weekend will feature a $10,000 Step Show Competition on Friday 2/9 and conclude with an Expo, featuring an eSports Tournament, on Saturday 2/10.
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF
Now in its 25th year, the expos continue to celebrate the rich heritage and NCRF’s long-time partnerships with historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other institutions of higher learning. With an opportunity to meet with over eighty colleges, attendees can be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived, and receive thousands of dollars in grants and scholarships.
Though designed primarily for high school students and college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, adult learners looking for higher education opportunities are also encouraged to attend. Dedicated to expanding access to college and careers, NCRF also warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators, and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in these enriching experiences.
At each expo, students will be able to attend motivating and informative seminars and workshops, such as, How to Find Money for College, Booming Careers, Why Attend an HBCU, How to Start a Business, and The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community, Mental Health, Health & Wellness and Financial Education and enjoy an After Show hosted by celebrity guests.
“We are so excited to provide a step stool for students from underserved and underrepresented communities to have the opportunity to have direct access to college and vocational opportunities. Our event provides resources and funding opportunities for their future,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price. “These students are our future leaders, so it is up to us to help empower and guide them toward positive post-secondary pursuits.”
Powered by National College Resources Foundation, this year’s expos are sponsored by Comerica, HP, T-Mobile, Roc Nation, US Bank, US Army, America's Navy, Active Minds, SoCal Gas, Edison, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Oakland NAACP, Cal Poly Pomona, University of LaVerne, and Foundation Clothing Co.
For more information on sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.ncrfoundation.org, call 877-427-4100 or email info@ncrfoundation.org.
About National College Resources Foundation
NCRF, a 501(c) (3) organization, has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information, and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
