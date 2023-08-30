Secure File Transfer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Secure File Transfer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Secure File Transfer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the secure file transfer market size is predicted to reach $2.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.37%.

The growth in the secure file transfer market is due to the growing demand for cloud-based technologies. North America region is expected to hold the largest secure file transfer market share. Major players in the secure file transfer market include Accellion Inc., Axway India Private Limited, Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Egnyte Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Globalscape Inc.

Secure File Transfer Market Segments

• By Type: Business To Business, Accelerated Transfer, Ad hoc, Other Types

• By Enterprise: Small And Medium, Large

• By Deployment Model Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

• By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics, Retail, Media And Entertainment, IT And Telecommunication, Government, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global secure file transfer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The secure file transfer data sharing technology refers to the encryption and security measures to safeguard data while it is in transit. It is used to safeguard data during transit through encoding, verification, access restrictions, and auditing while sharing files within or between enterprises.

