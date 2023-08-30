The Ellen Hermanson Foundation Summer Gala Raises Funds to support access to state-of-the-art Breast Cancer Treatment
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ellen Hermanson Foundation Summer Gala took place at the beautiful waterfront Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club with Dr. Julie Ratner, President of the Ellen Hermanson Foundation and gala chair Jean Shafiroff, honoring Dr. Edna Kapenhas, Medical Director of The Ellen Hermanson Breast Center and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital as well as Victoria Schneps-Yunis, President and Co-Publisher Schneps Media.
Jean Shafiroff (Gala Chair) with Dr. Julie Ratner (President, Ellen Hermanson Foundation) (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)
Honorees Victoria Schneps-Yunis (Schneps Media), Edna Kapenhas, MD (Medical Director, Ellen Hermanson Breast Center Stony Brook Southampton Hospital) (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)
The Ticketed guests gathered for a night of cocktails, dinner, dancing, and afterwards a beach bonfire. Led by emcee and auctioneer Alyson Schacherer, $87,000 was raised from both the live auction and the opportunity to purchase direct services. Highlights of the live auction included tickets to Stephen Colbert, a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden, and even opening night admittance to the famed Metropolitan Opera.
With the ongoing efforts of the co-founder and chairwoman, Julie Ratner, The Ellen Hermanson Foundation since its inception has awarded more than $6 million in grants.
Notable Attendees included: Julie Ratner, Dr. Edna Kapenhas, Victoria Schneps-Yunis, Jean Shafiroff, Martin Shafiroff, Alyson Schacherer, Judith Giuliani, Elena Gibbs, Kate McEntee, Roberta Kaplan, Dee Rivera, Elizabeth Cowles, Mark Masone, Rolise Rachel, Dee Rivera, Yubal Marquez Fleites, Rita Lerner, Hugo Moreno, Catherine Borzon, Michael Gomberg, Anne Gomberg, Sybil Shainwald Aid, Ingrid Arneberg, Javier Sainsbury, Amanda Frazer, Cathy Tweedy, Jodi Wasserman, Eileen Rappaport, Sarah Alvarez, Melissa Cohn, William Harts, George Dempsey, Patti Kenner, Sam Eskenazi, Ann Ciardullo, Keith Green, Hope Langer, Louis Bradbury, Ken Quay, Josh Green, Lindsey Green, Joy Pak, Vinay Tak, Frederic Weinbaum, Kevin O’Connor, Donna Schneier, Michaelle Solages, James Levin, Rebecca Seawright, Julia Haart, Batsheva Haart, Dina Lohan, Elton Ilirjani.
About The Ellen Hermanson Foundation:
Since 1997, The Ellen Hermanson Foundation has changed the medical landscape of the East End of Long Island, where breast cancer diagnosis and mortality rates are among the highest in New York state. With a deep commitment to the community, the Foundation gives back by funding state-of-the-art medical equipment and breast cancer screenings at The Ellen Hermanson Breast Center is part of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and locations in Hampton Bays and East Hampton. Proceeds also benefit Ellen’s Well, a free psycho-social services program that provides social support and other healing opportunities for breast cancer survivors. No one is turned away from the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center for lack of insurance or inability to pay. Over the past 27 years, The Ellen Hermanson Foundation has awarded more than $6 million in grants.
The Ellen Hermanson Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization recognized by the IRS and the State of New York.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram