OpenExO Exponential Organizations 2.0 Salim Ismail

Platform for Global Impact with 3-Year Premium Access Option and 'Buy One, Give One' Opportunity

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- "This is monumental folks!," said Salim Ismail, "We've witnessed a breathtaking month-to-month growth this year.. And now, to ensure more of the world can join us on our mission to foster global transformation, we're launching an offer that's simply unmissable."From now until the end of September, when any ExO Pass holder upgrades to one year of premium membership with OpenExO two additional years will be added to that membership.ExO Members pursue positive change for the future. OpenExO will gift a membership for every annual membership purchased in September. This is about building bridges, expanding minds, and powering exponential transformation together.1. The Power of Premium: Premium members get unprecedented access to resources that will be game-changers for anyone keen on transformation. Think of the AI Chatbot endorsed by Ray Kurzweil, the expansive resource library, exclusive event invitations, and bustling community platform. The list goes on, and it's all geared to power towards 10x growth and impact.2. Spread the Love: Got a friend who would thrive in the OpenExO community? That bonus membership can be gifted. This is about exponential growth, after all.3. An Urgent Deal: The 3-for-1 offer is in September 2023 only. It disappears at 11:59 pm GMT on September 30, 2023.4. "Buy One, Give One” Automatically: Every time a new member signs up for one year in September we will donate a membership to someone it could help that otherwise would not be able to afford it themselves. This will happen via a scholarship program.Visit www.openexo.com/get-premium-now and make the best decision of 2023. Because with OpenExO, together we don't just imagine a better world – we create it. But don't wait too long – clock's ticking!

