Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.20% in the Forecast Period of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the escalating demand for high-quality animal products and the intensifying need for enhanced animal health, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Animal feed micronutrients, such as zinc, iron, copper, and vitamins, play a crucial role in the overall health and productivity of livestock. They are crucial for a number of physiological processes, such as development, reproduction, and disease resistance. There is a growing reliance on micronutrient supplements in animal feed to meet the nutritional needs of livestock due to the inadequate micronutrient content in conventional feed grains.
The rising demand for superior quality animal products, such as meat, milk, and eggs, is the primary driver for the global animal feed micronutrients market growth. With growing consumer awareness about the link between animal diet and product quality, farmers are investing in micronutrient-enriched feed to enhance animal productivity and the quality of animal-derived products. Micronutrients help improve immunity and disease resistance among animals, thereby reducing dependence on antibiotics and other veterinary medicines.
The broadening applications of animal feed micronutrients in various livestock sectors also contribute significantly to the animal feed micronutrients market development. In the poultry sector, micronutrients aid in enhancing the growth rate and egg production of poultry birds. The dairy sector utilises these nutrients to improve milk yield and reproductive efficiency of dairy animals. Moreover, the aquaculture sector relies on micronutrient-enriched feed to ensure the health and growth of aquatic organisms.
The growing emphasis on sustainable livestock farming, coupled with the increasing adoption of precision nutrition practices, is expected to increase the animal feed micronutrients market demand. Moreover, the rise of organic farming practices and the increasing consumer preference for organic animal products are likely to spur the demand for organic micronutrients in animal feed.
Technological advancements in animal feed formulation, including the development of nano-encapsulated micronutrients, are expected to open new avenues for animal feed micronutrients market expansion. These innovations allow for controlled nutrient release and improved nutrient absorption, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of micronutrient supplements in animal feed.
Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on product, application, and region.
Market Breakup by Product
• Manganese
• Iron
• Boron
• Zinc
• Copper
• Others
Market Breakup by Application
• Ruminants
• Swine
• Poultry
• Equine
• Aqua
• Others
Market Breakup by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global animal feed micronutrients companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
• Cargill Incorporated
• Nutreco N.V.
• Kemin Industries, Inc.
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Lallemand Inc.
• Aries Agro Limited.
• Others
