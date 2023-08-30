Global Text Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 19% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Text Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Text Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the text analytics market. As per TBRC’s text analytics market forecast, the text analytics market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.75 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.6% through the forecast period.

The growing demand for social media analytics Is contributing to the growth of the text analytics market. North America is expected to hold the largest text analytics market share. Major players in the text analytics market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Lexalytics Inc., Luminoso Technologies Inc., Clarabridge Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, OpenText Corporation, RapidMiner Inc., Infegy Inc., Medallia Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Oracle Corporation.

Text Analytics Market Segments

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and medium Enterprises (SME’s)

The text analytics refer to software or tools that help in automatically converting vast amounts of unstructured text into quantitative data to identify insights, trends, and patterns. This software or tool will enable businesses, governments, researchers, and the media to exploit the enormous content at their disposal for making crucial decisions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Text Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Text Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Text Analytics Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

