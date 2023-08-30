Lytics Supports Google Cloud’s Marketing Data & AI Cloud Launch with Customer 360
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At Google Cloud Next, Lytics announces support for Google Cloud’s Marketing Data & AI Cloud through its Customer 360 for BigQuery solution
"Supporting Google Cloud’s Marketing Data & AI Cloud launch signifies our commitment to first-party customer data,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President of Lytics. “Our C360 for BigQuery solution symbolizes the convergence of data unification, actionable insights, and future-forward analytics."
Lytics Customer 360 for BigQuery is a comprehensive customer data infrastructure (CDI) tool. From connecting first-party customer data sources using pre-configured connectors, to employing generative AI–powered by Google Cloud’s Vertex AI–for real-time data cleaning, mapping, and entity resolution, Lytics has reshaped how businesses view and use their customer data.
Lytics' Innovations in AI/ML Automated Identity and Profile Management
Leveraging Vertex AI, Lytics refines the realm of identity management and profile enhancement. It assures consistency in new profile IDs, streamlines identity resolutions based on context, and champions efficient data storage management by clearing out stale data.
Among its numerous offerings, C360 for BigQuery - Powered by Lytics encompasses:
- Seamless connection of data sources with its pre-configured C360 schema.
- Real-time data handling on an unmatched scale.
- Advanced Vertex AI-driven schema mapping.
- Rigorous compliance with data privacy regulations, including GDPR.
C360 for BigQuery Redefines Data Efficiency
C360 for BigQuery stands out. This comprehensive solution doesn't just manage data, it automates C360 data pipelines, enriches and augments customer profiles, and accelerates the entire process, ensuring businesses derive value from data in Google Cloud BigQuery.
Setting a New Standard in Customer Profiles
Lytics’ C360 profiles provide consent straight out-of-the-box, with a blend of predefined schema, AI-driven schema co-pilot, and enhanced with Vertex AI-enriched profile fields delivered in real-time and portable formats
Maximizing Data Investments with Lytics' C360RI
More than just tools, Lytics provides businesses a strategic vision. With the C360 Readiness Index (C360RI), businesses can pinpoint gaps in their C360 profiles and follow a structured playbook to maximize the return on their data warehouse investments.
Businesses can easily utilize the free Lytics' C360RI to help identify gaps in their C360 profiles and develop a playbook to get the most out of the investment in a data warehouse.
The offering can be viewed via the explainer video and product tours available on Lytics' official website or directly on Google Cloud Marketplace.
About Lytics
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP.
Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry.
Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth, reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.
About Lytics
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP.
Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry.
Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth, reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.
