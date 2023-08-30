READY Robotics and Finch Automation Reinforce Partnership to Drive Groundbreaking Innovation in Manufacturing Automation

ForgeOS makes automation accessible with a familiar, user-friendly interface.

Shaping the Future of Industrial Progress: READY Robotics and Finch Automation Elevate Manufacturing Efficiency Through Innovation and Reinforced Partnership

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- READY Robotics, a pioneer in cutting-edge automation technology and services, is proud to expand its partnership with Finch Automation, a distinguished name in manufacturing solutions. The strategic collaboration continues to focus on offering READY Robotics' innovative technology with Finch Automation's exceptional engineering expertise.

ForgeOS, developed by READY Robotics, is a robust operating system designed to provide powerful enhancements and ease-of-use capabilities to robots and automation hardware. By combining an intuitive interface with innovative features, ForgeOS streamlines the deployment and integration of automation systems, enabling users from diverse technical backgrounds to operate robots effectively.

Through this renewed partnership, Finch Automation will continue to harness its engineering excellence and industry insight to bring ForgeOS software to manufacturing clients. Finch Automation's clients will gain access to a comprehensive suite of advanced automation tools that can revolutionize their production processes, elevate efficiency, and drive substantial cost savings.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Finch Automation, a collaboration that further underscores our commitment to shaping the future of automation in manufacturing," stated Benjamin Gibbs, CEO of READY Robotics. "Together, we can deliver ForgeOS's unmatched capabilities and Finch’s engineering expertise to clients, enabling them to unlock new realms of operational excellence. This partnership resonates perfectly with our vision of democratizing robotics and making automation accessible to all."

"As a trailblazer in manufacturing solutions, Finch Automation is dedicated to providing our clients with the most innovative technologies available," said Pete Meyer, President at Finch Automation. "Our renewed partnership with READY Robotics allows us to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients by integrating ForgeOS into our solutions. This collaboration will redefine the way our future clients approach automation, driving efficiency, precision, and growth.

The renewal of the partnership between READY Robotics and Finch Automation is a significant milestone in the automation sector. This partnership paves the way for transformative manufacturing solutions by combining advanced software with specialized engineering knowledge.

About READY Robotics: The developer of ForgeOS, the industrial OS for robots and automation, and a pioneer in cutting-edge automation solutions that overcome the obstacles faced by manufacturers. Our commitment to putting people first drives our mission to empower everyone with intuitive interfaces for controlling robots and automating tasks, and providing educational resources to help transition workers into the world of automation. At READY, we don’t make robots. We make robots better. Explore more at READY Robotics.

About Finch Automation: For more than 50 years, Finch Automation has provided the expertise of engineers with the flexibility for custom solutions serving industries needing pneumatic, robotic, electrical, and electronic automation equipment. With the best brands for innovation and the experience to deliver on your specific needs, rest assured that with Finch Automation, your manufacturing productivity goals are in good hands. Discover more at Finch Automation.