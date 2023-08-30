VICA Opposes City Council's Proposal to Front-Fund Measure ULA, Citing Improper Allocation of City Resources
Renters and housing providers are left out in the cold.”VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Valley Industry & Commerce Association (VICA) is expressing strong opposition to the City Council's proposal to front-fund $150 million to Measure ULA programs and implementation, citing concerns about the measure’s potentially disastrous impacts on the economic vitality of the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles area. The proposed allocation of funds, as outlined in the plan, raises serious questions about its effectiveness in securing proper revenue, potential misappropriation of city funds, and the unintended consequence of making housing more expensive.
VICA president Stuart Waldman emphasizes:
"This proposal is a masterclass in mismanaging taxpayer money. The City Council seems more interested in creating bureaucratic nightmares and legal quagmires than actually helping those who need it."
"Renters and housing providers are left out in the cold. It's as if they're playing a twisted game of priorities while everyone else's livelihoods hang in the balance."
"This one-sided approach is like using a sledgehammer to fix a cracked egg. It's not just renters who are suffering; property owners are drowning, too. Redirecting these funds to where they're actually needed shouldn't take a genius—just some basic, common sense."
The mission of the Valley Industry & Commerce Association (VICA) is to enhance the economic vitality of the greater San Fernando Valley region by advocating for a better business climate and quality of life.
