West Side Transport, ISAAC Partner to Better Support Drivers, Customer Service

The promise of an intuitive driver experience and a workflow-driven interface to improve operational efficiencies is exactly what we were looking for.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments today announced it has partnered with West Side Transport, an industry leading dry-van carrier, to install ISAAC’s electronic logging device (ELD) and driver-centric fleet management solution across the entire fleet.
West Side Transport, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, operates a fleet of more than 575 drivers, 525 tractors and 2,400 trailers. The fleet has seven terminals and also offers dedicated, brokerage and warehousing services.
“The promise of an intuitive driver experience and a workflow-driven interface to improve operational efficiencies is exactly what we were looking for,” said Ron Joseph, Chief Operating Officer at West Side Transport.
“ISAAC’s ability to implement a proof of concept in minimal time, their flexible API structure and willingness to provide a dedicated team made this an easy transition for both drivers and back-office support personnel,” said Matt Braslavsky, Director of IT at West Side Transport.
ISAAC is an innovative technology partner to West Side Transport, supporting the fleet’s goal to create the best driving jobs across the United States while continuing to provide exceptional customer service.
“ISAAC is thrilled to be partnering with a top-performing fleet like West Side Transport,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and Co-founder of ISAAC. “We take great pride when our fleet clients succeed, and we look forward to working closely with West Side to further elevate the experience of its drivers, employees and customers.”
More than 550 fleets and 50,000 drivers use the ISAAC solution every day to optimize their operations across the United States and Canada. The popular ISAAC Coach feature can significantly boost fuel economy and improve safety through real-time coaching.
“ISAAC Coach was a critical consideration in choosing ISAAC. In our proof of concept, the first driver we sent out with an ISAAC unit showed a 20%-plus increase in fuel efficiency. Using a much more conservative number across the fleet made the ROI an attractive proposition,” said John Dalrymple, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at West Side Transport.
Ultimately, West Side Transport sought the most driver-friendly telematics solution, said Cory Richmond, the fleet’s Director of Operations.
“To prove if ISAAC met the criteria, we asked a driver who had never used an ISAAC unit, to climb into a tractor configured with ISAAC and start driving,” explained Richmond. “The driver was able to perform their duties and commented on how easy the system was to use. The ability to remote into ISAAC’s tablet to see exactly what the driver was looking at and assist, if necessary, provided the confidence we needed to perform this test.”
About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time, in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States.
ISAAC is a proud member of the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), an elite group of suppliers committed to industry improvement. Best-in-class fleets partner with ISAAC to achieve even greater heights. Visit www.isaacinstruments.com to see how we can help simplify your operations.
About West Side Transport
West Side Transport, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is a dry-van carrier operating a fleet of more than 525 late-model power units, 2,400 dry-van trailers with warehousing capabilities. West Side Transport is recognized as a "Carrier of Choice" in the trucking industry, and has terminals located in Cedar Rapids, IA, South St. Paul, MN, Glenwood (Chicago), IL, Canton, MI, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, and Chattanooga, TN. Visit https://www.westsidetransport.com for more information.
