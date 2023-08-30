Multi-talented Musician Adom Achieves New Heights with Latest Single, Soaring to the Top 11 on iTunes Charts in North America

New York, August 29, 2023 — Adom, the highly acclaimed singer-songwriter and versatile instrumentalist, showcased his remarkable musical talents with his latest single, “Don’t Give Up.” The song has secured an impressive spot on the iTunes charts in Canada and the United States, reaching a remarkable peak at number 11. Adom’s captivating fusion of evocative lyrics and enchanting melodies resonates deeply with his global fan base.

However, Adom’s achievements don’t stop here. His eagerly awaited upcoming single, “Poor Kid,” is scheduled for release on September 6th. This highly anticipated track promises to be a formidable addition to Adom’s already impressive repertoire, featuring his trademark radio-friendly vocals that have become synonymous with his distinctive musical style. “Poor Kid” delves into Adom’s odyssey, reflecting on his childhood aspirations and the extraordinary journey that has led him to this pivotal moment.

In a recent exclusive interview with Adom, he graciously shared insights into his creative process and unwavering dedication to his craft. When asked about his ability to stay grounded in the ever-evolving music industry, Adom’s response was inspirational: “My love for crafting music runs deep, and regardless of the transformations in the music business landscape, my commitment to sharing my music remains unwavering. It’s an integral part of my identity. The overwhelming support from my fans only intensifies my determination to push the boundaries of my artistic expression continually.”

Adom’s diverse musical palate also came to the forefront during our conversation. He revealed his appreciation for artists who pour their hearts and souls into their work, using Post Malone as a prime example. “I’m drawn to genuine artists who infuse their music with authenticity,” Adom remarked. “Post Malone exemplifies this beautifully. Additionally, seasoned producers like David Guetta consistently evoke powerful emotions through their compositions, reminding them of music’s enduring ability to touch our spirits.”

When discovering new music, Adom displays equal enthusiasm for various platforms. “Exploring new music across platforms like Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, and iHeartRadio brings me immense joy,” he shared. “These platforms curate distinct playlists catering to various genres, and their dedication to this curation process is commendable.”

As anticipation builds for the September 6th release of “Poor Kid,” Adom’s ever-expanding fan base can anticipate being swept away by his distinct sound, raw emotional depth, and steadfast devotion to his artistry. With his track record of chart-topping accomplishments, there’s no question that Adom’s musical journey is poised to capture the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide.

