Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,606 in the last 365 days.

JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights1

  • Net revenues were US$547.3 million, compared to US$596.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
  • Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY2 was US$155.1 million, compared to US$18.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY3 was US$97.3 million, compared to US$51.5 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

  • Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live increased by 18.0% to 38.5 million from 32.6 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Likee was 43.2 million, compared to 57.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Hago was 5.5 million, compared to 8.5 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
  • Global average mobile MAUs4 increased by 0.9% to 275.6 million from 273.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
  • Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)5 increased by 5.4% to 1.53 million from 1.45 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
  • Average revenue per paying user of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)6 was US$248.0, compared to US$285.0 in the corresponding period of 2022.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, our strong execution enabled us to deliver a solid financial performance in the second quarter. Through constant product improvements and operational enhancements, BIGO successfully navigated the headwinds and improved its GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin to 12.8% and 16.0%, respectively. As we continued to introduce innovative features, cultivate diverse content, and launch localized operational activities, we further enhanced user experiences, strengthened engagement and drove user growth. As a result, our global MAUs achieved both positive year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth. Importantly, Bigo Live increased its MAUs by 18.0% year over year to 38.5 million in the second quarter, sustaining double-digit year-over-year growth for the fifth consecutive quarter.”

“During the second quarter of 2023, we repurchased US$214.3 million worth of our shares. In total, we have returned US$299.7 million to our shareholders through share buybacks and dividends during the first half of this year. This demonstrates our confidence in the Company’s growth prospects and our commitment to reward the long-term support of our shareholders. Going forward, we will continue to prioritize initiatives that align with our long-term strategies. With our proven execution capabilities, we are well-positioned to seize growth opportunities and generate value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues were US$547.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$596.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Live streaming revenues were US$477.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$565.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in the average revenue per paying user of BIGO, as global macroeconomic uncertainties and the appreciation of U.S. dollars against certain other local currencies negatively affected users’ paying activities.

Other revenues increased by 128.0% to US$70.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$30.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 7.4% to US$349.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$377.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs were US$222.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$247.0 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Gross profit was US$197.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$218.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Gross margin was 36.1% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 36.6% in the corresponding period of 2022.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME

Operating expenses were US$191.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$185.0 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to US$87.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$98.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to the Company’s effective control over marketing expenses and optimization of overall sales and marketing strategies, as the Company reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement and focused on monetization for Likee and Hago. Research and development expenses increased to US$75.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$62.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was US$9.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of US$38.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Operating income margin was 1.7% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to operating income margin of 6.5% in the corresponding period of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income7 was US$34.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$59.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income margin8 was 6.3% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 10.0% in the corresponding period of 2022.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$155.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of US$18.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Net income margin was 28.3% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income margin of 3.1% in the corresponding period of 2022, mainly due to realized gains from the disposal of certain equity investment during the quarter as announced on April 28,2023, increased interest income driven by higher market interest rates, and foreign currency exchange gains.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$97.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$51.5 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income margin9 was 17.8% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP net income margin of 8.6% in the corresponding period of 2022.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net income per ADS10 was US$2.02 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to diluted net income per ADS of US$0.23 in the corresponding period of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS11 was US$1.29 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$0.65 in the corresponding period of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$3,803.4 million. For the second quarter of 2023, net cash from operating activities was US$61.8 million.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 1,239.8 million common shares outstanding, representing the equivalent of 62.0 million ADSs assuming the conversion of all common shares into ADSs.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$537 million and US$567 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market, operational conditions and business strategies, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact from increasing macroeconomic uncertainties.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s quarterly dividend policy adopted on November 16, 2020 remained in effect as of the date hereof, pursuant to which the board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$0.20 per ADS, or US$0.01 per common share, for the second quarter of 2023, which is expected to be paid on October 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 26, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be September 25, 2023.

Recent Developments

Share Repurchase Program

In November 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$1 billion of its shares between November 2021 and November 2022 (the “2021 Share Repurchase Program”). In November 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized the continued usage of the unutilized quota under the 2021 Share Repurchase Program, which amounted to US$800 million then, for another 12-month period beginning from the end of November 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company had repurchased US$214.3 million of its shares pursuant to the 2021 Share Repurchase Program, as amended.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, August 30, 2023). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: #10033187

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10033187-fh8t65.html

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.
The replay will be accessible through September 6, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-883-1031
Singapore: 800-101-3223
Hong Kong: 800-930-639
Conference ID: #10033187
   

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online communication social platform market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 to JOYY’s business operations and the global economy; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (referring to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP adjustment, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by the above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com

ICR, Inc.
Robin Yang
Email: joyy@icrinc.com

1 On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu”). Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY’s domestic video-based entertainment live streaming business (“YY Live”), which includes YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed on February 8, 2021, with certain matters remaining to be completed in the future, including necessary regulatory approvals from government authorities. As a result, the historical financial results of YY Live are reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021. On August 22, 2022, the Company announced that it has entered into a share subscription agreement with Shopline Corporation Limited (“Shopline”). As a result of and upon the closing of the transaction, the financial results of Shopline have been fully consolidated by the Company since September 6, 2022. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023, as presented in this press release, primarily consisted of BIGO, excluding YY Live.

2 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) less net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders.

3 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$57.8 million and US$32.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

4 Refers to mobile average monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo and Hago. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

5 The number of paying users during a given period is calculated as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo at least once during the relevant period.

6 Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for the Company’s live streaming services on these platforms for that period.

7 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

8 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

9 Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.

10 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

11 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
             
    December 31,     June 30,  
    2022     2023  
    US$     US$  
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   1,214,449     759,234  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   303,370     312,502  
Short-term deposits   2,360,545     2,314,160  
Restricted short-term deposits   47,741     67,243  
Short-term investments   362,640     350,283  
Accounts receivable, net   117,927     120,995  
Amounts due from related parties   1,794     803  
Prepayments and other current assets(1)   236,183     226,935  
             
Total current assets   4,644,649     4,152,155  
             
Non-current assets            
Long-term deposits   -     40,000  
Investments   660,404     516,185  
Property and equipment, net   343,201     341,294  
Land use rights, net   330,005     313,943  
Intangible assets, net   398,300     365,676  
Right-of-use assets, net   33,196     31,684  
Goodwill   2,649,307     2,649,251  
Other non-current assets   12,591     10,602  
             
Total non-current assets   4,427,004     4,268,635  
             
Total assets   9,071,653     8,420,790  
             
             
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity            
Short-term loan   37,270     55,242  
Accounts payable   56,000     55,538  
Deferred revenue   86,014     80,533  
Advances from customers   3,532     4,126  
Income taxes payable   78,103     83,358  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities(1)   2,360,002     2,333,501  
Amounts due to related parties   3,225     2,119  
Lease liabilities due within one year   12,451     10,562  
Convertible bonds           435,087     405,130  
             
Total current liabilities   3,071,684     3,030,109  
             
Non-current liabilities            
Convertible bonds   401,173     -  
Lease liabilities   21,601     21,924  
Deferred revenue   9,765     17,314  
Deferred tax liabilities   64,262     58,230  
Other non-current liabilities           436     -  
             
Total non-current liabilities   497,237     97,468  
             
Total liabilities   3,568,921     3,127,577  
             


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
         
    December 31,   June 30,
    2022   2023
    US$   US$
         
Mezzanine equity   91,366     94,666  
         
Shareholders’ equity        
Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 1,066,177,028 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 913,319,398 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023, respectively)   13     9  
Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively)   3     3  
Treasury Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 251,663,436 and 404,521,066 shares held as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively)   (655,141 )   (874,871 )
Additional paid-in capital   3,277,978     3,251,927  
Statutory reserves   32,536     32,138  
Retained earnings   2,685,063     2,795,726  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (162,235 )   (233,366 )
         
Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity   5,178,217     4,971,566  
         
Non-controlling interests   233,149     226,981  
         
Total shareholders’ equity   5,411,366     5,198,547  
         
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity   9,071,653     8,420,790  
         
(1)JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified and presented all the related assets and liabilities related to YY Live business on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The consideration received by the Company to date has recorded as advance payments received within accrued liabilities and other current liabilities.


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2022   2023   2023   2022   2023
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues                    
Live streaming(1)   565,239     520,393     476,981     1,155,338     997,374  
Others   30,859     63,235     70,353     64,540     133,588  
                     
Total net revenues   596,098     583,628     547,334     1,219,878     1,130,962  
                     
Cost of revenues(2)   (377,671 )   (379,002 )   (349,566 )   (800,295 )   (728,568 )
                     
Gross profit   218,427     204,626     197,768     419,583     402,394  
                     
Operating expenses(2)                    
Research and development expenses   (62,876 )   (75,775 )   (75,540 )   (126,974 )   (151,315 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (98,415 )   (97,599 )   (87,205 )   (202,782 )   (184,804 )
General and administrative expenses   (23,680 )   (31,969 )   (28,966 )   (55,775 )   (60,935 )
                     
Total operating expenses   (184,971 )   (205,343 )   (191,711 )   (385,531 )   (397,054 )
                     
Other income   5,286     3,248     3,382     11,027     6,630  
                     
Operating income   38,742     2,531     9,439     45,079     11,970  
                     
Interest expenses   (3,356 )   (3,109 )   (3,057 )   (6,425 )   (6,166 )
Interest income and investment income   17,942     44,135     46,602     36,161     90,737  
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net   12,509     (9,921 )   20,316     9,145     10,395  
(Loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   (393 )   (213 )   77,737     1,525     77,524  
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments   1,282     1,285     (2,235 )   (18,850 )   (950 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative   4,017     -     -     6,132     -  
                     
Income before income tax expenses   70,743     34,708     148,802     72,767     183,510  
                     
Income tax expenses   (22,944 )   (8,158 )   (5,382 )   (22,139 )   (13,540 )
                     
Income before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes   47,799     26,550     143,420     50,628     169,970  
                     
Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes   (32,837 )   (6,606 )   3,885     (68,526 )   (2,721 )
                     
Net income (loss)   14,962     19,944     147,305     (17,898 )   167,249  
                     
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders   3,689     8,042     7,798     9,072     15,840  
                     
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.   18,651     27,986     155,103     (8,826 )   183,089  
                     
Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value   (1,250 )   (1,566 )   (1,566 )   (2,500 )   (3,132 )
Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares   (1,000 )   (1,000 )   (1,000 )   (2,000 )   (2,000 )
                     
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   16,401     25,420     152,537     (13,326 )   177,957  
                     


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
                             
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     June 30,   June 30,  
    2022     2023     2023     2022   2023  
    US$     US$     US$     US$   US$  
                             
Net income (loss) per ADS                            
——Basic   0.23     0.36     2.27     (0.18 )   2.58  
——Diluted   0.23     0.35     2.02     (0.18 )   2.33  
                             
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS                            
——Basic   71,893,282     70,451,631     67,273,951     72,604,421     68,854,013  
——Diluted   72,586,310     80,846,062     76,872,137     72,604,421     78,845,472  
                             
                             
(1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:
                             
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     June 30,   June 30,  
    2022     2023     2023     2022   2023  
    US$     US$     US$     US$   US$  
                             
Mainland China   122,845     108,773     67,535     238,873     176,308  
Others   442,394     411,620     409,446     916,465     821,066  
                             
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
                             
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     June 30,   June 30,  
    2022     2023     2023     2022   2023  
    US$     US$     US$     US$   US$  
                             
Cost of revenues   1,344     1,236     1,025     5,889     2,261  
Research and development expenses   5,093     5,761     5,526     11,503     11,287  
Sales and marketing expenses   282     234     320     533     554  
General and administrative expenses   2,026     2,108     2,227     5,356     4,335  
                             


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2022   2023   2023   2022   2023
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                     
Operating income   38,742     2,531     9,439     45,079     11,970  
Share-based compensation expenses   8,745     9,339     9,098     23,281     18,437  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   12,365     15,890     15,890     24,774     31,780  
                     
Non-GAAP operating income   59,852     27,760     34,427     93,134     62,187  
                     
                     
Net income (loss)   14,962     19,944     147,305     (17,898 )   167,249  
Share-based compensation expenses   8,745     9,339     9,098     23,281     18,437  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   12,365     15,890     15,890     24,774     31,780  
Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   393     213     (77,737 )   (1,525 )   (77,524 )
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments   (1,282 )   (1,285 )   2,235     18,850     950  
Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative   (4,017 )   -     -     (6,132 )   -  
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   619     578     528     1,248     1,106  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   3,833     (2,311 )   (3,128 )   (685 )   (5,439 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   12,774     724     (3,572 )   23,917     (2,848 )
                     
Non-GAAP net income   48,392     43,092     90,619     65,830     133,711  
                     
                     
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   16,401     25,420     152,537     (13,326 )   177,957  
Share-based compensation expenses   8,745     9,339     9,098     23,281     18,437  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   12,365     15,890     15,890     24,774     31,780  
Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   393     213     (77,737 )   (1,525 )   (77,524 )
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments   (1,282 )   (1,285 )   2,235     18,850     950  
Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative   (4,017 )   -     -     (6,132 )   -  
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   619     578     528     1,248     1,106  
Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders   2,250     2,566     2,566     4,500     5,132  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   3,833     (2,311 )   (3,128 )   (685 )   (5,439 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   12,774     724     (3,572 )   23,917     (2,848 )
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders   (629 )   (1,267 )   (1,115 )   (2,559 )   (2,382 )
                     
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   51,452     49,867     97,302     72,343     147,169  
                     
                     
                     
Non-GAAP net income per ADS                    
——Basic   0.72     0.71     1.45     1.00     2.14  
——Diluted   0.65     0.64     1.29     0.93     1.92  
                     
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating non-GAAP net income per ADS                    
——Basic   71,893,282     70,451,631     67,273,951     72,604,421     68,854,013  
——Diluted   82,225,273     80,846,062     76,872,137     83,090,336     78,845,472  
                     


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023
               
  BIGO   All other   Elimination(1)   Total
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues              
Live streaming 445,169     31,812     -     476,981  
Others 25,885     44,860     (392 )   70,353  
               
Total net revenues 471,054     76,672     (392 )   547,334  
               
Cost of revenues(2) (287,587 )   (62,069 )   90     (349,566 )
               
Gross profit 183,467     14,603     (302 )   197,768  
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses (41,727 )   (34,042 )   229     (75,540 )
Sales and marketing expenses (70,652 )   (16,574 )   21     (87,205 )
General and administrative expenses (12,587 )   (16,431 )   52     (28,966 )
               
Total operating expenses (124,966 )   (67,047 )   302     (191,711 )
               
Other income 1,914     1,468     -     3,382  
               
Operating income (loss) 60,415     (50,976 )   -     9,439  
               
Interest expenses (1,727 )   (2,643 )   1,313     (3,057 )
Interest income and investment income 9,882     38,033     (1,313 )   46,602  
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 22,031     (1,715 )   -     20,316  
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments -     77,737     -     77,737  
(Loss) gain on fair value change of investments (2,460 )   225     -     (2,235 )
               
Income before income tax expenses 88,141     60,661     -     148,802  
               
Income tax expenses (4,478 )   (904 )   -     (5,382 )
               
Income before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 83,663     59,757     -     143,420  
               
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes -     3,885     -     3,885  
               
Net income 83,663     63,642     -     147,305  


(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and all other segments.
                 
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
                 
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023
                 
  BIGO     All other     Total  
  US$     US$     US$  
                 
Cost of revenues 410     615     1,025  
Research and development expenses 2,532     2,994     5,526  
Sales and marketing expenses 170     150     320  
General and administrative expenses 700     1,527     2,227  
                 


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023
           
  BIGO   All other   Total
  US$   US$   US$
           
Operating income (loss) 60,415     (50,976 )   9,439  
Share-based compensation expenses 3,812     5,286     9,098  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225     4,665     15,890  
           
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 75,452     (41,025 )   34,427  
           
           
Net income 83,663     63,642     147,305  
Share-based compensation expenses 3,812     5,286     9,098  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225     4,665     15,890  
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments -     (77,737 )   (77,737 )
Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments 2,460     (225 )   2,235  
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value -     528     528  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,415 )   (1,713 )   (3,128 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments -     (3,572 )   (3,572 )
           
Non-GAAP net income (loss) 99,745     (9,126 )   90,619  
           


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023
               
  BIGO   All other   Elimination(1)   Total
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues              
Live streaming 446,586     73,807     -     520,393  
Others 21,356     41,909     (30 )   63,235  
               
Total net revenues 467,942     115,716     (30 )   583,628  
               
Cost of revenues(2) (293,705 )   (85,327 )   30     (379,002 )
               
Gross profit 174,237     30,389     -     204,626  
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses (41,212 )   (34,563 )   -     (75,775 )
Sales and marketing expenses (74,084 )   (23,515 )   -     (97,599 )
General and administrative expenses (13,701 )   (18,268 )   -     (31,969 )
               
Total operating expenses (128,997 )   (76,346 )   -     (205,343 )
               
Other income 2,950     298     -     3,248  
               
Operating income (loss) 48,190     (45,659 )   -     2,531  
               
Interest expenses (1,463 )   (2,797 )   1,151     (3,109 )
Interest income and investment income 9,216     36,070     (1,151 )   44,135  
Foreign currency exchange losses, net (9,680 )   (241 )   -     (9,921 )
Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments -     (213 )   -     (213 )
Gain on fair value change of investments 688     597     -     1,285  
               
Income (loss) before income tax expenses 46,951     (12,243 )   -     34,708  
               
Income tax expenses (3,569 )   (4,589 )   -     (8,158 )
               
Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes 43,382     (16,832 )   -     26,550  
               
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes -     (6,606 )   -     (6,606 )
               
Net income (loss) 43,382     (23,438 )   -     19,944  


(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and all other segments.  
                 
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
                 
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2023  
                 
  BIGO     All other     Total  
  US$     US$     US$  
                 
Cost of revenues 650     586     1,236  
Research and development expenses 2,827     2,934     5,761  
Sales and marketing expenses 96     138     234  
General and administrative expenses 758     1,350     2,108  
                 


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023
           
  BIGO   All other   Total
  US$   US$   US$
           
Operating income (loss) 48,190     (45,659 )   2,531  
Share-based compensation expenses 4,331     5,008     9,339  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225     4,665     15,890  
           
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 63,746     (35,986 )   27,760  
           
           
Net income (loss) 43,382     (23,438 )   19,944  
Share-based compensation expenses 4,331     5,008     9,339  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225     4,665     15,890  
Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments -     213     213  
Gain on fair value change of investments (688 )   (597 )   (1,285 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value -     578     578  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,415 )   (896 )   (2,311 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments -     724     724  
           
Non-GAAP net income (loss) 56,835     (13,743 )   43,092  
           


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2022
               
  BIGO   All other   Elimination(1)   Total
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues              
Live streaming 480,446     84,793     -     565,239  
Others 22,197     8,795     (133 )   30,859  
               
Total net revenues 502,643     93,588     (133 )   596,098  
               
Cost of revenues(2) (309,271 )   (68,533 )   133     (377,671 )
               
Gross profit 193,372     25,055     -     218,427  
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses (45,997 )   (16,879 )   -     (62,876 )
Sales and marketing expenses (78,690 )   (19,725 )   -     (98,415 )
General and administrative expenses (11,100 )   (12,580 )   -     (23,680 )
               
Total operating expenses (135,787 )   (49,184 )   -     (184,971 )
               
Other income 3,601     1,685     -     5,286  
               
Operating income (loss) 61,186     (22,444 )   -     38,742  
               
Interest expenses (1,117 )   (3,096 )   857     (3,356 )
Interest income and investment income 1,750     17,049     (857 )   17,942  
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 12,839     (330 )   -     12,509  
Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments -     (393 )   -     (393 )
Gain on fair value change of investments -     1,282     -     1,282  
Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative -     4,017     -     4,017  
               
Income (loss) before income tax expenses 74,658     (3,915 )   -     70,743  
               
Income tax expenses (8,583 )   (14,361 )   -     (22,944 )
               
Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes 66,075     (18,276 )   -     47,799  
               
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes -     (32,837 )   -     (32,837 )
               
Net income (loss) 66,075     (51,113 )   -     14,962  


(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and all other segments.  
                 
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
                 
  Three Months Ended  
  June 30, 2022  
                 
  BIGO
 		  All other
 		  Total
  US$
   US$
   US$
                 
Cost of revenues 918     426     1,344  
Research and development expenses 2,994     2,099     5,093  
Sales and marketing expenses 193     89     282  
General and administrative expenses 1,357     669     2,026  
                 


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
             
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2022
             
  BIGO
 		  All other   Total
  US$
   US$   US$
             
Operating income (loss) 61,186     (22,444 )   38,742  
Share-based compensation expenses 5,462     3,283     8,745  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225     1,140     12,365  
             
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 77,873     (18,021 )   59,852  
             
             
Net income (loss) 66,075     (51,113 )   14,962  
Share-based compensation expenses 5,462     3,283     8,745  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225     1,140     12,365  
Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments -     393     393  
Gain on fair value change of investments -     (1,282 )   (1,282 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative -     (4,017 )   (4,017 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value -     619     619  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 3,578     255     3,833  
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments -     12,774     12,774  
             
Non-GAAP net income (loss) 86,340     (37,948 )   48,392  

 


You just read:

JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more