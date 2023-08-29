Acrylic Emulsion Market worth $16.6 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Acrylic Emulsion Market is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% from USD 11.5 billion in 2023, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing automotive industry in Asia Pacific, coupled with increasing growth in emerging markets, will contribute to the rapid growth in the demand for acrylic emulsion.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39943534

Browse in-depth TOC on "Acrylic Emulsion Market”

110 - Market Data Tables

60 - Figures

180 - Pages

List of Key Players in Acrylic Emulsion Market:

BASF SE (Germany) Dow Inc. (US) Arkema S.A. (France) Synthomer PLC (UK) Celanese Corporation (US) Avery Dennison (US) Covestro AG (Germany) DIC Group (Japan) Henkel (Germany) H.B. Fuller (US) Mallard Creek Polymers (US Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan) The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Acrylic Emulsion Market:

Drivers: Growing automotive industry in Asia Pacific Restraint: Substitution of acrylic emulsions by polyurethane dispersion especially in coating application Challenges: in raw material cost Opportunity: Emerging trend towards water-based emulsion

Key Findings of the Study:

Paints & coatings segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Polymer & co-polymer is projected to be the fastest growing type in the acrylic emulsion market, in terms of value

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for acrylic emulsion during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=39943534

Based on type, the acrylic emulsion market has been segmented into pure acrylic emulsions, and polymer & co-polymer acrylic emulsion. Pure acrylic emulsions are advanced water-based formulations that find extensive use across industries due to their exceptional performance characteristics and environmental benefits. These emulsions offer high durability, UV resistance, adhesion, and color retention properties. The versatility of pure acrylic emulsions allows customization to suit specific application needs, ensuring superior quality finishes, enhanced product lifespan, and improved overall sustainability.

Based on application, the acrylic emulsion market has been segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, construction additives, paper coating and others. Acrylic emulsions serve as versatile solutions in various domains: elevating paint and coating durability and color vibrancy, empowering adhesives and sealants with robust bonding, enhancing construction additives for flexibility and strength, and refining paper coatings for a smooth finish and excellent print quality.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=39943534

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for acrylic emulsion. This growth is mainly attributed to the rapidly increasing industrialization & urbanization, which drives the demand for acrylic emulsion in booming economies in China, and India. The region's large population coupled with a growing middle class and increasing disposable income boosts the demand .Low labor costs and easy raw material availability attract manufacturers to cater to the local emerging markets better.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com