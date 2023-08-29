HII is Awarded DDG 1000 Modernization Contract

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division was awarded a $154.8 million contract modification today for the modernization of USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000).



“It is an honor to serve the sailors of Zumwalt and to welcome them to our community,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding DDG 1000 ship construction manager Bruce Knowles. “The Ingalls team is ready to support you in completing this important work.”

USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) arrived in Pascagoula on Aug. 19 after leaving San Diego earlier in the month. The ship will enter a modernization period and receive technology upgrades including the integration of the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon system, ensuring USS Zumwalt remains one of the most technologically advanced and lethal ships in the U.S. Navy.

In January 2023, Ingalls was awarded a $10.5 million contract for the modernization period planning of Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) and USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001). USS Michael Monsoor will receive the CPS install at Ingalls during a future modernization period. Additionally, Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) arrived at Ingalls in January 2022 and is undergoing a combat systems activation.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/zumwalt-ddg-1000-arrival-ingalls-shipbuilding-2023/.

Zumwalt-class destroyers feature a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, wave-piercing tumblehome hull, stealth design and are equipped with the most advanced warfighting technology and weaponry. These ships will be capable of performing a range of deterrence, power projection, sea control, and command and control missions.

In the last five years, HII has invested nearly $1 billion in the infrastructure, facility and toolsets at Ingalls, enabling their people, improving product flow and process efficiency, and enhancing product quality. As a long-standing partner in the construction and system activation of Navy destroyers, Ingalls is able to leverage their 85-year shipbuilding legacy and modernized facilities to support future generation systems and platforms.

