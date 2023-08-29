Foreign minister Sơn meets Governor of Japan's Nagasaki prefecture

VIETNAM, August 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Governor of Japan's Nagasaki prefecture Oishi Kengo, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam from August 27-31.

Foreign minister Sơn highly valued Governor Oishi's efforts in promoting cooperation and exchanges between Nagasaki prefecture and Việt Nam in general and Vietnamese localities in particular in the past time.

He expressed his pleasure with the sound, rapid and comprehensive development of the Việt Nam-Japan relations with high political trust, affirming that Việt Nam considers locality-to-locality cooperation an important, substantive and effective channel to strengthen economic, trade and labour cooperation, and to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The minister highly appreciated and thanked the Nagasaki administration as well as Governor Oishi for always paying attention to promoting the development of friend and cooperation between Nagasaki and Việt Nam, especially between the Japanese prefecture and Quảng Nam Province, the place that still preserves many vestiges of the exchange relations between the two countries more than 400 years ago.

Sơn suggested Oishi promote the prefecture’s businesses to boost investment and business in Việt Nam, especially in potential fields such as high-quality agriculture, fishery, manufacturing and supporting industry as well as strengthen human resources training and people-to-people exchanges, thereby creating an important foundation for enhancing long-term cooperation between Nagasaki and Việt Nam.

For his part, Governor Oishi expressed his impression of Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements in recent years.

He briefed his host about the outcome of cooperation between Nagasaki prefecture and Quảng Nam Province and agreed to support the expansion of collaboration between Nagasaki and other localities of Việt Nam in the fields of investment, trade, culture and tourism.

The governor spoke highly of contributions of the nearly 3,000 Vietnamese community to the prefecture's socio-economic development. He expressed his wish to expand the reception of Vietnamese trainees, nurses and workers, and pledged to continue to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to live, study and work in the locality. — VNS