MISS by STIGMAcollective (London, UK) is coming to Brooklyn Art Haus
London based theatre company STIGMAcollective is bringing their darkly-funny one woman show MISS to Brooklyn Art Haus for a limited run on August 31-September 3
MISS is bold and visceral but still relatable and funny. STIGMACollective loves to bring unexpected narratives to audiences. You fall in love with Dawn before feeling betrayed by her.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn Art Haus is thrilled to welcome STIGMAcollective to present their one woman play - MISS.
— ROSA FRENCH
MISS is the story of Dawn - a science teacher passionate about inspiring her students to be interested not just in school, but the world around them. After staying late one day after class, an unexpected bond with Tim, a teenage boy in her Biology class, begins to grow.
In this one woman story, the audience is Dawn’s confidant as she navigates her way through a school system that sees her methods as unorthodox, and the society at large that wants her to conform. She is a charismatic and engaging narrator, vividly depicting moments of her life to the audience: tense family traditions at Christmas, horrendously awkward encounters at the staff party, and constantly weaving her love of Sci-Fi into her Biology lessons.
Dawn encourages her students to always seek the truth, however she’s made to realize that the truth doesn’t always matter when rumours begin to swirl about her close relationship with Tim.There is a looming sense of foreboding – seemingly insignificant and innocent moments begin to paint a more incriminating picture, until the audience, and indeed Dawn herself, must question her motives, intentions, and desires.
"Brooklyn Art Haus is excited to have MISS as part of our inaugural season and to help launch one of our keystone partnership programs featuring provocative and burgeoning international voices. It is a thrill to premiere the new work of this young and fresh English company and highlight a show that is emblematic of our desire to encourage and incubate new voices that are entering the live performance arenas. We know audiences will love this bold and ambitious performance from STIGMAcollective." - Isaac Bush, Co-Executive Director, Brooklyn Art Haus
ABOUT STIGMA COLLECTIVE
STIGMAcollective was established in 2017 by Rosa French and Rasa Niurkaite to explore the grey areas of the human condition, working with difficult and overlooked subject matters. Their work is highly theatrical and surreal, balanced with deep relatability and humanity to connect with audiences.
https://www.stigmacollective.co.uk
MISS
Written by I Rosa French and Rasa Niurkaite
Directed by I Rasa Niurkaite
Performed by I Rosa French
Music by I PXCH
ABOUT ROSA X RASA
ROSA X RASA are co-artistic directors of STIGMAcollective. They started writing as a duo in 2019. Their first ever play placed at top 4% of 3,383 scripts submitted to BBC's Writersroom Script Room Drama 2020. Since then they developed their craft in numerous international residencies and R&D projects.
ROSA FRENCH
Rosa is an actress and writer born and bred in South East London. Her work thrives on surrealism, physicality, and the wonderfully weird. She pursued English and Drama at the University of East Anglia, later completing her masters at RCS. Diagnosed with Lupus and Epilepsy during her masters, she advocates for inclusive theatre, focusing on the impact of invisible disabilities.
RASA NIURKAITE
Rasa is an award-winning Lithuanian-born director an writer based in London. To Rasa, theatre is a powerful exercise in empathy, providing a platform to explore diverse stories and uncomfortable questions. Her productions tackle the messy truths of the human condition, fostering dialogue and pushing boundaries. She thrives on collaborating with creatives new to theatre, injecting fresh perspectives into her work and sparking excitement in the artistic process.
Megan Ryan
REM Impact
+1 914-589-6980
