[Latest] Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Size/Share Worth USD 32.7 Billion by 2032 at a 10.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 12.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 32.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Conduent Incorporated, Thales Group, Siemens Mobility GmbH, Cubic Transportation Systems Inc., Q-Free ASA, TransCore Holdings Inc., Efkon AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, FERROVIAL S.A, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Automotive Electronic Toll Collection Market Size, Trends and Insights By Sub System (Automated Vehicle Identification, Automated Vehicle Classification, Violation Enforcement System, Transaction Processing), By Technology (Radio-frequency Identification (RFID), Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC), Infrared, GNSS & GPS, Video Analytics), By Application (Urban, Highways), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 32.7 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=29068

Automotive Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Government Initiatives and Regulations: Increasing government initiatives to modernize transportation infrastructure and reduce traffic congestion have fuelled the adoption of ETC systems. Regulations mandating electronic tolling in many regions have led to widespread implementation of these systems, boosting market growth.

Efficiency and Convenience: ETC systems offer seamless and convenient toll payment experiences, reducing traffic bottlenecks and travel time for commuters. As travellers value hassle-free journeys, the demand for ETC systems has risen, leading to market expansion.

Technological Advancements: Continuous technological advancements have enhanced ETC systems. Integration with GPS and communication technologies allows for real-time tolling, dynamic pricing, and interoperability across different toll roads, contributing to market growth.

Urbanization and Population Growth: Rapid urbanization and increasing vehicle ownership have heightened the need for efficient toll collection methods. ETC systems cater to the growing number of vehicles on roadways, enhancing traffic management and positively impacting the market.

Contactless and Cashless Trends: The global shift towards contactless and cashless transactions aligns with ETC systems’ nature, as they eliminate the need for physical cash transactions at toll booths. The preference for digital payments has accelerated ETC adoption, fostering market expansion.

Environmental Concerns: ETC systems promote environmental sustainability by reducing idling time and fuel consumption at toll booths. As sustainability becomes a priority, both for governments and consumers, the adoption of ETC systems aligns with eco-friendly transportation initiatives, driving market growth.

Interoperability and Multi-Jurisdictional Travel: The push for interoperability among different ETC systems enables seamless travel across regions with diverse tolling methods. As cross-border and multi-jurisdictional travel becomes more common, ETC systems that work across various toll networks contribute to market growth.

Data Analytics and Insights: ETC systems generate a wealth of data regarding traffic patterns, vehicle movements, and toll collection. Leveraging data analytics offers valuable insights for transportation planning, infrastructure development, and congestion management, adding another dimension to the market’s growth potential.

Request a Customized Copy of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=29068

Automotive Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Conduent Introduces First-of-Their-Kind Digital Payment Solutions: In 2023, Conduent introduces first-of-their-kind digital payment solutions for tolling and other transportation uses. Fast, secure and convenient real-time payments over the RTP ® network will allow toll road users to digitally pay bills and fund their accounts while tolling agencies will be able to send invoices and receive payment in minutes.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG Acquires Schneider Electric’s Transportation Business: Kapsch TrafficCom AG acquired Schneider Electric’s transportation business, strengthening its portfolio in tolling and traffic management solutions. Schneider’s Transportation Business, formerly operating as the Telvent Tráfico y Transporte, offers an industry portfolio of integrated Advanced Traffic Management Software (ATMS) solutions – for urban, highway and tunnel applications as well as tolling and transit solutions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 14.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 32.7 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 12.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Sub System, Technology, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electronic-toll-collection-market/





Automotive Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Automotive Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Reduced Traffic and Toll Revenue: During the pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions led to decreased traffic on roads, resulting in a significant reduction in toll collection. This had a direct negative impact on the revenue generated through ETC systems.

Operational Disruptions: The implementation of lockdowns and social distancing measures affected the maintenance and operational aspects of ETC infrastructure. Installation and maintenance activities were hindered, causing delays in system upgrades and expansions.

Economic Recovery and Increased Mobility: As economies recover and travel restrictions ease, traffic volumes are expected to rebound. This resurgence in mobility will lead to a proportional recovery in toll collection, revitalizing the ETC market.

Technological Upgrades and Innovations: Post-pandemic, the ETC market will likely focus on technological advancements such as touchless payment options, mobile app integrations, and digital wallets, aligning with the growing demand for contactless transactions.

Government Investment in Infrastructure: Governments may allocate funds to revitalize transportation infrastructure, including ETC systems, as part of economic recovery plans. Such investments can accelerate the adoption of ETC systems and support market recovery.

Promotion of Sustainable Transportation: COVID-19 underscored the importance of sustainable and efficient transportation systems. Governments and organizations might emphasize ETC systems as part of strategies to reduce congestion and environmental impact, contributing to market rebound.

Shift towards Contactless Payments: The pandemic accelerated the global shift towards contactless payment methods. ETC systems, inherently designed for cashless transactions, align with this trend, driving increased adoption as consumers prioritize health and convenience.

Integration with Smart Infrastructure: Recovery can be bolstered by integrating ETC systems with smart city infrastructure initiatives. Collaborations with urban planning projects, connected vehicle networks, and intelligent traffic management systems can enhance the overall transportation ecosystem, stimulating ETC market recovery.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Automotive Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Request a Customized Copy of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electronic-toll-collection-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market forward?

What are the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electronic-toll-collection-market/





List of the prominent players in the Automotive Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market:

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Conduent Incorporated

Thales Group

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Cubic Transportation Systems Inc.

Q-Free ASA

TransCore Holdings Inc.

Efkon AG

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

FERROVIAL S.A.

Others

Request a Customized Copy of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electronic-toll-collection-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do you want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with detailed information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Automotive Electronic Toll Collection Market Size, Trends and Insights By Sub System (Automated Vehicle Identification, Automated Vehicle Classification, Violation Enforcement System, Transaction Processing), By Technology (Radio-frequency Identification (RFID), Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC), Infrared, GNSS & GPS, Video Analytics), By Application (Urban, Highways), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electronic-toll-collection-market/

Automotive Electronic Toll Collection Market – Regional Analysis

The Automotive Electronic Toll Collection Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America’s Automotive Electronic Toll Collection Market , the trend focuses on interoperability. Efforts are being made to integrate ETC systems across different tolling authorities and states, allowing travellers to use a single transponder or account for seamless cross-region toll payments.

Europe: Europe’s ETC Market trend centres around cross-border interoperability. The region is working on harmonizing ETC systems across countries to enable travellers to navigate various toll networks without switching accounts or devices, enhancing user convenience and promoting cross-country mobility.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific ETC Market, a prominent trend is the integration of ETC systems with emerging smart city initiatives. ETC solutions are aligned with the region’s rapid urbanization, providing contactless payment methods and real-time traffic data to optimize urban transportation and alleviate congestion.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA’s ETC Market trend is shaped by the expansion of tolling infrastructure on highways. With increasing investments in road networks, ETC systems are being deployed to enhance toll collection efficiency, reduce congestion, and improve the overall highway travel experience in the region.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electronic-toll-collection-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Automotive Virtual Engine Sound System Market : Automotive Virtual Engine Sound System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Simulated Engine Sounds, Enhanced Engine Sounds), By Application (Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, Performance and Sports Cars, Luxury and Premium Vehicles, Commercial and Fleet Vehicles), By Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Automotive Dealerships, Online Retailers, Specialty Automotive Stores, Authorized Service Centres), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Road Sign Recognition Market : Road Sign Recognition Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle), By Traffic Sign Detection (Color-Based, Shape-Based, Feature-Based), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Electric Farm Tractor Market : Electric Farm Tractor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Light-Duty Tractor, Medium-Duty Tractor, Heavy-Duty Tractor), By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries, Others), By Drivetrain Technology (Hybrid Electric Farm Tractor, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Farm Tractor, Battery Electric Farm Tractor), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Automotive Torque Sensor Market : Automotive Torque Sensor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Rotary Torque Sensors, Reaction Torque Sensors), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), By Mechanical Configuration (In-Line Torque Sensors, Flange Torque Sensors, Rotary Torque Sensors, Reaction Torque Sensors), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Automotive Steering Angle Sensor Market : Automotive Steering Angle Sensor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Sensor Type (Health Monitoring Systems, Torque Sensors, Intelligent Multi-functional Sensor Systems, Position Sensors/Angle Sensors, Other), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Technology (Contacting, Magnetic), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

The Automotive Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market is segmented as follows:

By Sub System

Automated Vehicle Identification

Automated Vehicle Classification

Violation Enforcement System

Transaction Processing

By Technology

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC)

Infrared

GNSS & GPS

Video Analytics

By Application

Urban

Highways

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electronic-toll-collection-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electronic-toll-collection-market/

Reasons to Purchase Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Report

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through the Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electronic-toll-collection-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) industry.

Managers in the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) products' market trends.

Market insights are sought by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electronic-toll-collection-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/