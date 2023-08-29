DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces the Release of 2023 Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent”, the "Company", or “DVG”) announces the release of its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are in thousands (000’s) of United States Dollars, unless otherwise noted.



HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER

The Company posted its highest ever quarterly revenue from oil-related product sales and service.

Adjusted EBTIDA of $67 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 represents the eleventh consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Despite slowdowns in customer activity, the Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet.



INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

Global demand for oil remains strong as the world's major economies continue to rely on petroleum products in everyday life. Macroeconomic factors including continued inflationary pressures, extended voluntary production cuts by Saudi Arabia, ongoing geopolitical tensions creating concerns for security of supply, and record low North American oil inventory storage levels all point to continued strong oil pricing well into 2024. At these price levels the Company anticipates generally robust oilfield service activity levels as customers remain very positive on their current spending plans for 2023. The Company continues to add new customers and as such, a capital investment in oilfield equipment was made in the third quarter of 2023 to increase the Company’s capacity to support a growing customer base.

While natural gas prices trended down and flattened out through the first quarter of 2023, the Company’s primary customer remained busy through the first quarter of 2023. However, during the second quarter of 2023, this same customer significantly reduced their activity levels, in part due to lower gas prices, but primarily due to two of their primary offtake pipelines being taken offline for repairs and recertification, which resulted in reduced revenue for the quarter. The repairs and recertification were completed mid-way through the third quarter of 2023. The Company anticipates continued base level activity throughout the third quarter of 2023 while the customer prepares to ramp back up their activity levels, as the CBM reservoir requires constant de-watering to maintain the integrity and value of the field. Market analysts are reporting that gas prices should improve in the second half of 2023 due to reduced gas-targeted drilling over the past year. As such, the Company expects to see increased activity levels starting in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Overall, the demand for energy services and the ability for the sector to improve over the next few years is seen as highly likely. The structural shortfall in global energy supply will be difficult for the industry to overcome for some time. The Company remains confident in the long-term viability of the oil and gas basins within its service region. These basins have significant future development opportunities that the Company is well positioned to address. In this environment the Company intends to seek and evaluate strategic growth opportunities to both diversify its product offerings and drive continuous margin improvements.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS – SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Select Financial Information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 have been summarized below. Tables contain results for 2023 and 2022. Refer to the Company’s audited condensed consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for a full description.

(All figures in ‘000’s of US dollars except number of shares and per share data, unless otherwise stated)





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,879 $ 3,142 $ 4,982 $ 5,758 Cost of sales (1,549 ) (2,461 ) (3,699 ) (4,369 ) Provision reversal for slow moving inventory 172 - 200 - Gross profit 502 681 1,483 1,389



General and administration (513 ) (391 ) (1,161 ) (797 ) Depreciation and amortization (2 ) (4 ) (4 ) (6 ) Share-based compensation (8 ) (13 ) (18 ) (25 ) Results from operating activities (21 ) 273 300 561 Finance (expense) income (257 ) 120 (410 ) (156 ) Net (loss) income (278 ) 393 (110 ) 405 Other comprehensive income (loss) being foreign exchange gains and losses 115 (254 ) 143 (141 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period ($ 163 ) $ 139 $ 33 $ 264 (Loss) income per share Net (loss) income – basic and dilutive ($ 0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.01





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets Cash $ 311 $ 556 Prepaid expenses, deposits and advances 122 134 Trade receivables 1,758 1,114 Inventories 596 680 2,787 2,484 Non-current assets Property and equipment 151 171 Right-of-use assets 368 457 Total Assets $ 3,306 $ 3,112 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,752 $ 1,566 Current portion of lease obligations 153 168 Interest payable 167 132 Promissory notes 473 457 2,545 2,323 Non-current liabilities Lease obligations 181 257 Promissory notes 1,654 1,726 Debentures 769 702 Government loan 32 30 Total Liabilities $ 5,181 $ 5,038 SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Share capital $ 19,613 $ 19,613 Contributed surplus 6,133 6,016 Warrants - 99 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,286 ) (1,429 ) Accumulated deficit (26,335 ) (26,225 ) Total Shareholders’ Deficit ($ 1,875 ) ($ 1,926 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit $ 3,306 $ 3,112





The Company’s complete set of June 30, 2023 quarter end filings have been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company’s website at www.divergentenergyservices.com.

For Further Information:

Ken Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer, kberg@divergentenergyservices.com

Ken Olson, Chief Financial Officer, ken.olson@divergentenergyservices.com

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides fluids management products and services for the water, gas and oil industries through its wholly owned subsidiary Extreme Pump Solutions LLC.

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp., 2020, 715 – 5th Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2X6, (403) 543-0060, (403) 543-0069 (fax), www.divergentenergyservices.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements pertaining to anticipated future operational activity levels of Divergent and of a majority of its customers, and statements pertaining to interest payments on the Company’s debentures. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties, including: the risk that the anticipated slowdown in sales and service of submersible pumps by Divergent’s customers lasts longer than expected or impacts Divergent’s revenues more severely than expected, the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic and the low oil and gas price environment cause additional negative effects on Divergent’s business, the risk that the suspension of trading of the Company’s common shares by the TSXV cannot be lifted in a timely manner or at all, and the risk that the Company cannot remedy the outstanding interest payments under the terms of its debenture indenture in a timely manner or at all . There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management of the Company at the time the information is presented, including expectations provided to Divergent by its customers. The Company may, as considered necessary in the circumstances, update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, but the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains financial outlook information ("FOFI") about prospective revenue reductions, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date hereof and was provided for the purpose of providing an update regarding an anticipated material reduction in near-term revenue. Divergent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(Not for dissemination in the United States of America)