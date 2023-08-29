I 89 SOUTH BOUND MM 102.4

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WILLISTON BARRACKS

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SOUTH BOUND is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash. THE RIGHT LANE ON 89 SB IN THE AREA OF MM 102.4 IS CLOSED.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully