I 89 SOUTH BOUND MM 102.4

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

WILLISTON BARRACKS

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I 89 SOUTH BOUND  is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash. THE RIGHT LANE ON 89 SB IN THE AREA OF MM 102.4 IS CLOSED.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully

 

 

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

Phone: 802.878.7111

Fax: 802.878.3173

 

 

