AB386 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-08-29
WISCONSIN, August 29 - An Act to amend 71.05 (1) (am), 71.05 (1) (an), 71.05 (6) (b) 4. (intro.), 71.05 (6) (b) 54. (intro.), 71.06 (1q) (c), 71.06 (2) (i) 3., 71.06 (2) (j) 3. and 71.83 (1) (a) 6.; and to create 71.05 (6) (b) 54m. and 71.05 (6) (b) 54mn. of the statutes; Relating to: lowering the individual income tax rates in the third bracket and increasing and expanding the retirement income subtraction. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
