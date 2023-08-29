Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,598 in the last 365 days.

AJR66 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-08-29

WISCONSIN, August 29 - To renumber section 8 of article VIII; and to create section 8 (2) of article VIII of the constitution; Relating to: requiring a supermajority in each house of the legislature for passage of tax increase legislation (first consideration).

Status: A - Ways and Means

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/joint_resolution/ajr66

You just read:

AJR66 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-08-29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more